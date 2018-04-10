PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Getting a Free Trial on Xbox One Next Week

If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One – and a lot of you have with its many glitches – don’t worry. You’ll soon get the chance to try it out on the house.

During today’s Inside Xbox broadcast, Jeff Rubenstein from the Xbox team confirmed that the hit multiplayer shooter would be the latest game to join the free day play line-up, being available for four days without players having to pay a cent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trial will be available from April 19 through the 22, and anyone that has an Xbox Live Gold membership will be able to download the trial and try to win as many Chicken Dinners as they want over the four day period. And those that are interested in purchasing the game can do so at any time through the menu, and see any battle points they accumulate over the course of the game be added to the final version.

On top of that, Rubenstein also pointed out that a special PUBG five-pack will be available for download over the four day period – but only over the four day period. This pack will include a beanie, a pair of pants, shoes and a special shirt, all of which can be outfitted to your character however you see fit. There’s no word yet if you have to pay for the pack, or if it’s free for all players, but it’s a nice bonus for those that have been looking to add a distinctive look to their Xbox One character in PUBG.

This’ll give players the chance to check out what the game is all about, in case they’ve been missing out; and it’ll also spare them any expenses, if they feel that the game isn’t their speed. But chances are this weekend will definitely pick up sales for the game, along with the forthcoming Miramar map that will debuting in PUBG next month.

Here’s hoping fans enjoy picking up some Chicken Dinners on the house!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC and mobile devices.