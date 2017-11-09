PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Developer Reveals New MMORPG

Bluehole, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, revealed a brand new MMORPG this morning. Introducing Ascent: Infinite Realm, or A:IR for short. The game will be published by Kakao Games. Check out the debut gameplay trailer above!

“Ascent: Infinite Realm takes place in a high fantasy steampunk world where machines and magic rule and everyone is dependent on flight to explore, travel, and conquer. In search of a new home, adventurers take to the skies using a wide selection of airships, vehicles, and flying mounts to traverse A:IR’s open, highly vertical world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this project doesn’t excite you, then you haven’t been paying attention. Bluehole has been around for a while, but now it boasts a breakout game with over 20 million paying players worldwide. PUBG is one of the most successful games of the generation, some might argue the most successful by some metrics, and it’s not even out of early access yet. If you love MMOs like I do, then the thought of Bluehole pouring that beautiful PUBG money into a high-fantasy steampunk adventure is tantalizing.

Giant airships, mechs, dragons, dungeon raids, loot, aerial battles… What’s not to love?! We even spotted some steampunk jet-pack action, with players soaring through the air and pulling off acrobatic maneuvers. Anthem won’t be the only new game letting us take to the skies this generation. The footage has me pumped.

The trailer represents a work in progress, obviously, and debuted earlier this morning during the G-Star Bluehole media showcase in Busan, South Korea. “The media briefing showcased A:IR’s open world―marrying a steampunk setting with high fantasy magical elements―as well as the Realm vs Realm (RvR) aerial combat feature that pits all kinds of fantastical ships against one another.”

Key Features:

Explore a beautifully designed high fantasy steampunk world

Discover a fusion of classic MMORPG elements with multi-dimensional gameplay encompassing both land and sky

Choose from five fully customizable classes

Conquer the skies with A:IR’s Realm vs Realm mode and experience massive aerial battles

We’ll be reaching out to get our hand son this one as soon as possible so we can give you guys some gameplay impressions. Stay tuned.