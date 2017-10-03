Microsoft Is Working to Extend Exclusive Deal With PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Microsoft is speaking with the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in an attempt to extend that exclusive publishing deal they have that permits them to bring the hit game to the Xbox One before other consoles.

The battle royale game isn’t even out yet on the Xbox One, but it appears that Microsoft is already looking to capitalize on the expected success of PUBG when it transitions to consoles. According to a report from Bloomberg, sources who are familiar with the discussions confirmed that Microsoft was indeed speaking to the PUBG creator to extend their deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bluehole Inc. reached an agreement previously with Microsoft to have the game out on the Xbox One before the year is over with Microsoft publishing the game themselves. This would allow them to keep the game under their umbrella of consoles for some time before PlayStation 4 owners were able to try out the multi-man mayhem despite there being no definite announcement for a PS4 version in the works. That hasn’t stopped hopeful Sony fans from speculating that the game would eventually migrate to the PS4, but if conversations between Microsoft and Bluehole work out in Xbox owners’ favor, PS4 players might be blocked out for a bit longer.

Microsoft declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg about the supposed extension of their deal but said that they were “solely focused on bringing the best game possible to Xbox One and PC.”

Just recently, an interview with Bluehole’s founder, Chang Byung-gyu, confirmed that the developers were speaking with all of the major console companies about how they could bring PUBG to every corner of the gaming market. This statement from Byung-guy renewed PlayStation fans’ hope that the game would eventually come to their console, and while that’s still a possibility, Microsoft’s talks may delay the release even further.

Since its release, PUBG has managed to sell a staggering number of over 13 million copies while breaking records both in terms of playercount and Twitch viewership. The skyrocketing potential of the game makes it evident why console companies would hope to have a taste of that success as well, though it remains to be seen when those releases will happen.