PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Outlines Plans for 1.0 Version and Xbox One Launch

The 1.0 release on PC and the launch of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One are quickly approaching, and prior to both of those events, the game’s developers have shared plans on how they intend to reach these goals.

PUBG has experienced tremendous success since its initial release, but it’s still in early access. The full release is quickly approaching, but there’s still work to be done before it’s ready, including the addition of new content, namely the vaulting mechanic that players have been looking forward to.

“Many of you already know the new content and features that will be available in PC 1.0 version from reading media interviews and articles,” the update read. “Currently we have been using an internal build to develop and test new content and features including vaulting & climbing, desert map, new vehicles and 3D replay. We have been constantly working on optimization and stabilization as well. We will be able to share more about the roadmap soon, once the development has progressed further.”

When it comes to both the PC release and the Xbox One launch, there are some differences in how they’re approaching the milestones. For PC players, you can expect that upcoming patch this week to be the final one that you’ll receive until the game fully launches. From there on out, the remaining work for the PC version will consist of making sure the game is better optimized and stabilized before its big release. For the vaulting and climbing mechanics along with other features, those will be vetted within test servers that will run “at least three times in preparation for that.”

“The content and features that will be in test servers need to be tested for at least 2 to 4 weeks,” the post continued. “It will be very difficult for us to provide a stable service if we rush updates to live servers after short bursts of testing. As we would like to go through rigorous testing to prepare for official launch, we will not be updating new content to live servers and run test servers for a longer period of time instead.”

The vaulting and climbing mechanics will be available for testing in late October or early November, and the Xbox One version should be available through Xbox Game Preview in the coming months. No release dates for the two versions have been given at this time.