Classic PS1 Game Gets Unexpected New Release to Kick Off 2026

A classic PS1 game that originally launched back in 1998 has been given a new release to kick off 2026. The past year has been a strong one when it comes to remakes and remasters of games from the PS1 era. Titles like Suikoden, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Final Fantasy Tactics, and various Tomb Raider games were all upgraded from their original versions and were brought to modern hardware. Now, to begin the new year, this momentum is continuing with a new port that no one anticipated.

As of today, Tomba! Special Edition has been let loose for Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. This remastered version of the original Tomba! first arrived back in 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC platforms. The game was pretty well-received by fans and was followed by its sequel, Tomba! 2, also getting the remaster treatment. Now, without any warning whatsoever, publisher Limited Run Games has opted to bring Tomba! Special Edition over to Switch 2 consoles. The game is available to purchase now on the Nintendo eShop and retails for $19.99.

When it comes to what this Switch 2 edition of Tomba! Special Edition has to offer, Limited Run Games says that it features improvements to resolution and performance to go along with higher quality assets and a “Downsampled Display” mode. While the game itself is still the same across both Switch and Switch 2, the latter version is clearly the ideal one to play if you have the option.

Sadly, this Switch 2 edition of Tomba! Special Edition does seem to come with one major downside. Specifically, those who may have previously purchased the game on original Switch hardware don’t seem to be able to upgrade to Switch 2 at no cost. Instead, to get ahold of the Switch 2 version, Nintendo users will just have to purchase it outright once again.

As mentioned, Tomba! Special Edition isn’t the only game in the franchise to have gotten remastered. Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition just launched last month and also happens to be available for Switch/Switch 2 along with PS5 and PC. Like this new release, though, Tomba! 2 doesn’t have an upgrade path for Switch 2, which means that if you buy it on a Nintendo console, you’ll want to ensure that you get it for the right one.

