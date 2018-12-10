PlayStation 4 Finally Beats the Xbox 360 In Sales Numbers

Ever since its initial release in 2013, the PlayStation 4 has setting all sorts of sales records — and now it’s just toppled one of gaming’s biggest titans from the last generation.

A report from VGChartz notes that Sony’s console has managed to beat out the Xbox 360’s lifetime sales as of this week. It has sold just over 500,000 units which puts it at a total of 86.15 million units sold in its lifetime (thus far). That managed to push it past the Xbox 360, which has sold more than 85.80 million units since its release (thus far).

The regional breakdown between the two is interesting. The PS4 has done well in Europe, selling 34.77 million units, beating out the Xbox 360’s 25.87 million units sold. And in the U.S., the Xbox 360 still holds the top spot in sales with 45.14 million units sold, compared to 26.33 million PlayStation 4’s sold.

A small difference maker here is the Japanese market. The Xbox 360 only sold a paltry 1.67 million units while the PS4 cleaned house with 7.21 million units sold. (It’s unknown if the PlayStation 4 Pro is included in these numbers, but it more than likely is.)

As for the best-selling game on the PlayStation 4, VGChartz said that Grand Theft Auto V sold the most with 18.77 million units to date, a small portion of its overall 100 million copies sold, which it reached just a few weeks back. On on the Xbox 360, Kinect Adventures was the surprising sales winner, clearing out 22.10 million copies sold. (This likely includes Xbox 360 bundles that had the game packed in alongside its Kinect peripheral.)

The best-selling first-party game from Sony’s library was Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which sold over 10 million copies. That said, however, Spider-Man looks fairly close to eclipsing that number, based on a recent sales report.

The site also listed the top ten best-selling games for each platform. (Keep in mind these numbers don’t include updated sales stats for hits like God of War and Spider-Man.)

PlayStation 4

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 FIFA 17 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Fallout 4 FIFA 16 Star Wars: Battlefront

Xbox 360

Kinect Adventures Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Halo 3 Grand Theft Auto IV Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Halo Reach

Congrats to Sony on the new sales record! Let’s see if it can reach 100 million at some point next year!

(Hat tip to VGChartz for the details.)