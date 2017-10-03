PlayStation 4 Games Can Apparently Be Pirated – But It’s Not Worth The Effort

Piracy in video games is nothing new, as a number of torrent-based sites have offered illegal ROM’s for years. But it looks like they’ve finally entered this generation, as PlayStation 4 piracy is just about ready to kick off.

A website called TorrentFreak posted a report that a group called Knights of the Fallen has posted a number of files for three different PlayStation 4 games – Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Far Cry 4. That said, though, the files are going to take up a lot fo space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the listing, Grand Theft Auto V exists across 90 different 500MB files for download; while Black Flag has 84 250MB files and Far Cry 4 has 54 500MB files. So if you do feel like pirating these games, you’re going to have your work cut out for you.

That said, even if you do undertake such a task, there’s no guarantee that the games will work. The games will only run on a PS4 if players use PlayStation 4 firmware 1.76 – and that’s been updated quite a bit, since that firmware initially released back in August 2014. And it doesn’t look like new games will be able to be pirates, since they run on a much higher firmware.

So this could eventually be nothing, save for if Knights of the Fallen find a way around the firmware issue. But even then, some folks probably aren’t going to be excited about downloading all those files, especially if they can get their hands on an official game for just a few bucks more.

We don’t advise trying to download all these, mainly because a. piracy is wrong to begin with, and b. it sounds like a lot of work for just three games. You’re really just better off going after the official versions so you can enjoy them for everything the developers and publishers have intended. This is merely posted for the sake of curiosity.

Plus, 90 500MB files? That’s a whole lot of data to download, compile and get working. Sounds too much like work.