PlayStation Boss Reveals Whether We’ll See PS5 at E3

E3 is right around the corner and industry bigwigs are gearing up for their showcases that promise to make gamers tremble in excitement. Sony is one of the major names that many look forward to for their incredible reveals and entertaining debuts. Because of that, many are wondering what the team has to offer for PlayStation fans as well as what the hell is going on with all of those PlayStation 5 rumors?!

The Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide, Shawn Layden, recently sat down with the PlayStation Blogcast to provide a little insight as to what we can expect from their stage time. We know we’ll be getting some more Death Stranding goodness, as well as even more The Last of Us II, but what else do they have up their sleeves?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Layden promises that the focus this year will be on several games, with major tunnel vision for Death Stranding, Spider-man, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima. Days Gone is also set to have some more air time, but the chairman said not to expect any new hardware announcements. Yes, that includes the illusive PlayStation 5. If you listen closely, you can hear the sigh of relief from thousands of gamers looking to protect their wallets.

Personally, I’m most excited to learn more about The Last of Us Part II. When teasing what fans can look forward to, he stated that they are planning “a full new scope and treatment to show progress on the game and give people a better understanding of where we’re going with Part 2.” Maybe we’ll finally get answers to all of those burning questions the last trailer gave us!

For those interested in what Sony plans on bringing to the table, their press conference begins on June 11th at 6 PM PT / PM ET. Those who can’t attend in person can see everything they have live via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and directly from the PlayStation website as well. We here at ComicBook.com will also be live at the conference again this year to give some hands-on goodness about what new titles are coming down the pipeline!