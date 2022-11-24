PS5s May Get Added to Select Cars Soon

The PlayStation 5 may be getting added to some cars in the near future. Gaming is everywhere now thanks to phones, portable gaming devices like Steam Deck, cloud streaming, and of course, consoles. It's surpassing pretty much every other major industry and becoming a force to be reckoned with across the entertainment industry. Of course, to get some of the best games out there, there is a barrier of entry. Consoles are both expensive and very hard to get, despite the newest generation starting over two years ago now. Things are starting to get better, but it doesn't take away from the fact that they're still very expensive and likely will be for years to come.

However, Sony is trying to make gaming a bigger part of everyone's lives as both it and Honda are considering putting PlayStation 5 units in new cars. Sony is looking to enter the automotive industry courtesy of Honda and it's open to putting in some of its best products into its electric vehicles. In an interview with Financial Times (via Jalopnik), president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility Izumi Kawanishi noted that it's possible that the PS5 could be integrated into its upcoming electric vehicle line-up which is expected to launch in 2025. He even named Tesla as a direct competitor to its ambitions for a car that can also entertain its passengers, whether that be parked or while some sort of autonomous system takes over.

Either way, it's not a concrete plan and seems to be more that Sony is considering it as a possibility. As of right now, it's also unclear how much this would cost. One has to imagine a car that can also play the latest and greatest titles won't be cheap. Given the cars are still a few years away from launching, one has to hope the PS5 shortage would be resolved or in a better state to allow Sony the ability to add the console to cars.

