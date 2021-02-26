PlayStation 5 Storage Upgrade Options Reportedly Coming This Summer

✖

PlayStation 5 owners who’ve already reached the limits of their consoles’ storage spaces can hopefully look forward to some options for increased storage some time during the summer. These sorts of storage solutions that the PlayStation 5 launched without will give people ways to ensure that a select few games aren’t dominating all of their available space on their consoles during a time when many games are sized up at well over 100GB once they’re fully installed.

Bloomberg reported on Sony’s apparent plans to offer support for additional storage drives at some point in the summer of this year. According to the outlet, this support will be enabled through a firmware update which will also unlock higher fan speeds to cool off consoles more efficiently. Unnamed sources said to be familiar with Sony’s plans were cited in the report.

Once the firmware update is released, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to use an array of storage units to store their games and saved data, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed which devices will be supported. To make use of those devices, PlayStation 5 owners will reportedly have to remove the plastic cover of the console and attach their storage units. It’s not the most convenient answer, but it’s at least a solution to the storage problem people are already facing.

Storage solutions like these can’t come quickly enough for people who have already maxed out the available space on their devices. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as the accompanying Call of Duty: Warzone games are some of the most egregious examples of games that seem like they take up way more space than they have rights to on someone’s console. Those Call of Duty games have now become so bloated that they’re essentially too large to fit on a base PlayStation 4. Even if they don’t max out the space people have on their PlayStation 5s games like those don’t exactly leave much room for anything else anymore.

Sony initially said in an interview with The Telegraph that it was “not hearing” complaints about storage issues around the time the consoles launched, but the company also said then that it’d be listening should such complaints come about. PlayStation 5 owners have been trying to save space themselves through tricks here and there, but there’s only so much to be done prior to an update like the one reportedly coming this summer.