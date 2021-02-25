Call of Duty Has Become Too Big for the Base PS4

✖

The big Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone went live late Wednesday night, giving players plenty of new content to check out. Unfortunately, some folks are having trouble downloading the new update and getting in to Season 2. Call of Duty has, believe it or not, started to outgrow some consoles. For those with a base PlayStation 4 model, Call of Duty may be all that you can fit on your system.

The base PS4 comes with 500 GB of storage data, which seems like a lot. But if you have both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare downloaded, along with all of the updates and packs, there's a good chance nothing else can fit on your system. You can have an entire console filled with just the current Call of Duty experience.

Before Wednesday's update, the official Call of Duty blog warned players that they might not have the necessary space to download the new content if they were up to date with everything in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The company suggested buying additional storage in order to accommodate the update.

"Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed," Call of Duty stated in a blog post Wednesday evening. "Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight."

This is pretty ridiculous when you think about it, to fill up an entire console with essentially one game. However, there are some work-arounds. If you've already played the campaigns for Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, you can delete them from your system without getting rid of the multiplayer modes. If you're just playing Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, you can also delete the multiplayer from Modern Warfare, which would free up even more space.

Of course, you could also purchase an external hard drive and play as much Call of Duty as you can handle. It's your call!

