PlayStation Boss Reportedly Unconcerned Over Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Numbers

While Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of Microsoft's current strategy, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan apparently isn't concerned about the subscription service. According to sources for Insider Gaming, Ryan was quick to dismiss the strength of Game Pass during a Q&A with PlayStation employees. During that session, Ryan placed the number of Game Pass subscribers in the ballpark of 20 million, which he noted is less than the number of PlayStation 5 consoles that have been sold over the last two years.

"When we consider Game Pass, it seems to be getting lower [Game Pass numbers]. When we consider Game Pass, we've sold more PS5's in two years than they have gathered subscribers and they've been doing that for 6-7 years," Ryan reportedly said. "We're just shy of 50 million subscribers and they are in the low 20s, but there's more work to do to grow that number."

Readers should note that the above quote comes from an anonymous source, but one that seems to be known to Insider Gaming, which tends to be trustworthy. As the outlet notes, one of the most interesting things about Ryan's comments is that they come at a time when Sony has been highly outspoken in its opposition to Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Despite Microsoft's pledge to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for at least 10 years, Ryan has been publicly opposed to the acquisition, talking about how bad it might be for competition, and the unfair advantage it would give Microsoft. However, this quote makes it sound like he has little concern regarding Xbox as a competitor, and Game Pass in particular.

Obviously, Xbox Game Pass subscribers stand to benefit in a major way should the Activision Blizzard deal close; it could add a lot more value to the service! Microsoft has maintained that the deal would help Xbox become more competitive, given the company's place behind Sony and Nintendo. It's unlikely that this quote will do anything to sway those against the deal, but it's interesting to see how Jim Ryan might actually feel.

