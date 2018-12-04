PlayStation Classic Has Already Been Hacked, Here’s How to Unlock Emulator Settings

The PlayStation Classic has only just launched but players have already figured out a way to hack it in order to use emulator settings. Not surprising, given that the line-up of games was underwhelmingly small but for those looking to have a more tailored experience – here’s what you need to know.

It turns out, it’s really simply. The folks over at Retro Gaming Arts shared the above video showing those who bought the new mini system how to do it and apparently – all you need to do is plug in a keyboard.

“So basically all I did was I took a USB keyboard and plugged it in, and then I went into one of the games and hit Escape, and then that gave me all of the access to the emulator itself,” said Matt in the above video.

These emulator settings will allow players to access cheats, change their region, toggle scanlines, and more. There is one catch, however. Right now this trick is only confirmed to work with Logitech and Corsair keyboards but if you are able to get it to work with a different keyboard, hit us up in the comments below!

As for which games comes on the latest mini console:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

Many PlayStation fans were excited with the Classic was first teased, though that hype quickly faded out when they revealed the full game line-up. Limiting to only 20 games, many felt that more deserving titles didn’t make the cut. Still, the latest mini is now available for all and is a solid gift idea for those in the midst of holiday shopping.

