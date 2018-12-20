This $50 Discount On the PlayStation Classic Makes It Worth Buying

Let’s face it, the PlayStation Classic console was a bit of a disappointment, but it’s not without its merits. One of the biggest upsides is that Sony wasn’t particularly concerned with security, so it is super easy to hack. That opens up all kinds of retro gaming possibilities that make this console worth a second look. However, Amazon may have just made it a must-buy for PlayStation fans and collectors thanks to a pretty fantastic deal.

At the time of writing, you can get a Sony PlayStation Classic on Amazon with an instant 25% discount and a bonus $25 Amazon gift card. That effectively drives the price down to only $50 – making it cheaper than both the NES Classic and SNES Classic. Grab the deal while you can because it probably won’t last long. If it sells out, keep in mind that Walmart is also offering a $25 gift card with the PlayStation Classic, though they have yet to price match the 25% discount. That may change.

On a related note, if you don’t already own the NES Classic and SNES Classic, you might want to jump on that right away because Nintendo will be discontinuing both consoles after the holiday season.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

