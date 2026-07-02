New Attack on Titan Game Reveals Release Window with Extensive First Look at Gameplay

It’s only been a few weeks since the latest Attack on Titan video game was officially announced. Attack on Titan 3 debuted its initial cinematic reveal trailer at Summer Game Fest. This will be the third entry in Koei Tecmo’s series of video game adaptations, and it’s poised as “the ultimate culmination” of the franchise. Now, Koei Tecmo has treated fans to a more in-depth look at gameplay, along with a release window and confirmed platforms.

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On July 2nd, Koei Tecmo debuted a brand-new gameplay reveal trailer for Attack on Titan 3. The trailer was part of a more in-depth feature and gameplay presentation, which showcases the game’s story, combat, characters, and more. It comes alongside the confirmation of a planned winter 2026 release window for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The specific date is still to come, but this at least gives Attack on Titan fans a better idea of when to expect the new game.

Attack on Titan 3 Sets Winter 2026 Release Window

Courtesy of Koei Tecmo

Attack on Titan 3 will be the culmination of the hack-and-slash action game series that started with the first Attack on Titan game back in 2016. In this final installment, players will become members of the Scout Regiment and participate in familiar events from the anime, alongside characters from Attack on Titan. The game will also introduce the Nine Titans as boss battles for the very first time, giving players a new challenge to tackle.

Today’s gameplay reveal trailer gives fans a first look at actual gameplay for Attack on Titan 3. It’s just over three minutes long and shows off character customization, world traversal by horseback, and of course, combat against formidable titans. We even get a look at some of the squad members we’ll be able to recruit, as well as weapon customization and cooking menus. And in true anime fashion, that in-game food looks absolutely delicious. You can check it out for yourself below:

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Above all else, this trailer shows off just how stunning the game’s cell-shaded, anime-inspired graphics are. But that’s not the only animation-related surprise in store for fans of the franchise. To honor its anime roots, the game will also get a special opening sequence produced by MAPPA, the studio that worked on the final season of the Attack on Titan anime. That intro won’t be ready right at launch, but will be added “in a future update.” Still, it’s something for fans to look forward to alongside that newly announced anime project from the original Attack on Titan studio.

Attack on Titan 3 will release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. Price details and editions haven’t yet been revealed. We’ll like get that info, along with a specific release date, in the coming months. You can wishlist the game on Steam or follow the Attack on Titan video game account on X to make sure you don’t miss the release date announcement.

Is Attack on Titan 3 going on your wishlist for this winter? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!