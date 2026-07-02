Pokemon TCG Prices Could Hit a New High with 30th Celebration (And Not Because of Scalpers)

Earlier this week, Pokemon TCG fans got a first look at the full list of new products headed our way with 30th Celebration. This special collection will be the game’s first simultaneous worldwide release when it arrives in September. And it’s already shaping up to be in high demand. The set features a new rarity tier, all-foil cards, and several Eevelution-themed items in its product lineup. It’s a recipe for high demand and even higher resale prices. But now, it looks like the markups could reach a new high before the sets even hit eBay.

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Resellers are notorious for marking up Pokemon TCG products well above MSRP. And with demand still outpacing supply, many retailers have started to charge above MSRP, as well. GameStop is a notorious repeat offender here, often listing new Pokemon TCG merch at higher prices than competitors. But they might be about to take that to an all-new high with the release of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebrations, according to an alleged price list that’s been circulating on social media.

GameStop Could Charge Up to $600 for Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration UPCs

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

GameStop is already known for marking up Pokemon TCG products, especially high-demand items like Elite Trainer Boxes and Premium Collections. At the time I’m writing this, GameStop lists a brand-new Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection for $350. The suggested price according to the Pokemon Company? $90. That means GameStop is asking $260 over MSRP for the product, presumably because of high demand. But if the images circulating on social media turn out to be accurate, 30th Celebration will get an even bigger markup.

On July 1st, popular Pokemon TCG sales alert account Pokemon Alerts & News (@PokeTCGAlerts on X) shared a photo of what looks to be a GameStop price list. The account doesn’t name a source for the photo, but it has since been circulated by other reputable sources of Pokemon intel, including Serebii’s Joe Merrick.

If the price list is accurate, GameStop plans to charge $600 for the 30th Celebrations Ultra Premium Collection, which features Umbreon and Espeon themed boxes. MSRP for that UPC is set at $180. It is the big 30th anniversary celebratory set for the Pokemon TCG after all. But if GameStop really does plan to sell these for $600, that’s a $420 markup over suggested retail price. In other words, quite a bit more of a price hike than even the comparable Prismatic Evolutions product.

GameStop will be charging $600 for a single UPC from the 30th Celebration set. Feel free to tag them below and ask them wtf.#PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/nhuQ6pwWpg — Pokemon Alerts & News (@PokeTCGAlerts) July 1, 2026

The other markups here are pretty egregious, as well, but more in line with current pricing trends for GameStop and similar retailers. Here is a full breakdown of the price comparisons for the rumored GameStop prices compared to the MSRP for the 30th Celebration release:

Ditto Premium Collection – Marked up to $130 compared to $40 MSRP ($90 markup)

– Marked up to $130 compared to $40 MSRP ($90 markup) Figure Collection – Marked up to $80 compared to $30 MSRP ($50 markup)

– Marked up to $80 compared to $30 MSRP ($50 markup) ex Tins – Marked up to $70 compared to $22 MSRP ($48 markup)

These are the only products visible in the image, which looks to be a photo of a physical GameStop price sheet. Aside from the Ultra Premium Collection, these markups are pretty much in line with what we’ve been seeing from GameStop in recent years. And it’s important to keep in mind that, without a verified source, we don’t know for sure if this list is accurate until GameStop actually lists the products for sale.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

But if they really do plan to charge $600 for the 30th Celebration UPC, that could push prices for the Pokemon TCG up even more. Fans will have to pay more for Pokemon cards at GameStop, but those listings could encourage other retailers to ask more for their stock, as well. And sure, higher retail prices could deter scalpers. But they could also just mean that resellers turn around and mark up their prices, too. Once again, the biggest losers here are the actual Pokemon fans who just want to celebrate 30 years of the franchise with an exciting new set of Pokemon cards.

Would you buy Pokemon cards from GameStop at these markups? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!