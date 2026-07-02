Fallout: New Vegas 2 Reportedly Becoming More Likely at Xbox

A sequel to Fallout: New Vegas sounds like it’s becoming much more likely to be greenlit at Xbox. In recent years, Fallout has arguably become more popular than ever, in large part thanks to its TV adaptation on Prime Video. Despite this, Bethesda and Xbox haven’t been able to capitalize on this rise in popularity with a new Fallout game, and have instead been forced to continue bringing new features and upgrades to Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. And while many fans have continued to make it known that they want to see Fallout: New Vegas 2, it now seems like this could be becoming a possibility.

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As of today, a new report emerged stating that Obsidian Entertainment was in danger of being shut down by Xbox as part of the brand’s upcoming “reset”. Not long after this report began circulating, gaming insider Jason Schreier refuted the claim, making clear that Obsidian won’t be closed by Xbox. In the process, he also responded to another rumor that suggested Obsidian was currently early in development on a new Fallout title. While Schreier stated that a new Fallout game wasn’t happening now at Obsidian, he said that it could become a reality “real soon” as a result of Xbox boss Asha Sharma’s new roadmap for the company.

If Obsidian does indeed get tasked with making a new Fallout game, then a sequel to New Vegas would be the most logical option. Not only is New Vegas 2 the most highly-requested Fallout title that fans want to see, but Obsidian was the studio behind the original game. As such, it would be pretty shocking to see Obsidian create a new entry that doesn’t bring players back to the Mojave Wasteland.

Although Fallout: New Vegas 2 makes sense to happen at Obsidian, it’s also been such a long time since the original game’s release that many employees who helped create the title have now moved on from the studio. While some of these writers and developers could surely return to Obsidian to craft a sequel, those who helm the company now might choose to go in a very different direction with the Fallout IP to simply avoid drawing direct comparisons to what it made before.

Outside of this potential for New Vegas 2, Bethesda Game Studios has also made clear that it will be creating Fallout 5 in the future. Currently, however, the developer is first focused on The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be the next major game that it releases. With The Elder Scrolls 6 still so far off, this would result in Fallout 5 not launching until well after 2030. Assuming that this timeline plays out, it could lead to the next proper Fallout game coming from Obsidian rather than Bethesda itself.