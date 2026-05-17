Hogwarts Legacy 2 PlayStation State of Play Reveal Leaked

The Hogwarts Legacy 2 reveal is reportedly soon, and happening at the next PlayStation State of Play. If this sounds familiar, it is because the first Hogwarts Legacy game was revealed at a PlayStation State of Play. This happened in March of 2022. The following February, 11 months later, it was released. To this end, if Hogwarts Legacy 2 is revealed this month or next month, that sets it up to release in spring or summer 2027.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak comes the way of a leaker known as Tidux, a source with an inconsistent track record, but who has had a scoop or two in the past. Meanwhile, it comes on the back on prominent and reliable industry insider, Nate the Hate, confirming he has a general idea when the next PlayStation State of Play is happening, which in turn suggests it’s close enough that he’s started to hear about, presumably through partners who are set to appear in it. As for Tidux, though, they don’t reveal anything else about the reveal other than noting the PlayStation State of Play is happening soon.

Evidence a Hogwarts Legacy 2 Reveal Is Close

Not only do we have these two new rumors, but we have mounting evidence that developer Avalanche Software is preparing to reveal Hogwarts Legacy 2. For one, it hired a community manager last month. The last time the Utah-based studio hired a community manager was in December 2021. Four months after this, Hogwarts Legacy was revealed. For those that don’t know how it works, most studios don’t have active community managers during development, opting to make the hire close to reveal, when marketing begins, and then retaining the hire through post-launch support, but then shutting it down after this. This appears to be another clear example of this cycle. There’s more, though. The studio also recently hired a Video Capture Artist to work on trailers and marketing. This hire makes it even more obvious that the studio is preparing a reveal. And this makes sense, as WB Games will surely want it to release somewhat near the launch of the HBO TV Show, which will debut on December 25, 2026.

All of that said, while it looks increasingly certain that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is going to be revealed soon, take this new PlayStation State of Play tidbit with a grain of salt, especially because there are many upcoming events, such as Summer Games Fest or the Xbox Summer Showcase, where it could also rear its head, assuming PlayStation hasn’t locked down marketing rights for the sequel like it did the first game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.