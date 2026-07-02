July’s First Major Game Is Officially Steam Deck Verified at Release

The first major game that will be launching in July 2026 is now confirmed to be Steam Deck Verified upon its arrival. While July is historically a pretty slow month for new games, this won’t be true in 2026. Over the course of the coming weeks, titles like EA Sports College Football 27, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Splatoon Raiders, and Backyard Baseball will be launching across various platforms. And while all of these games will surely end up garnering sizable audiences, one upcoming release could now end up being an even bigger hit on PC.

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As of this week, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced will work seamlessly on Steam Deck once it becomes available. This new remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is one of the most prominent titles launching in July, and it’s also the first notable game to be rolling out on Steam. Despite being much more graphically impressive when compared to its original iteration, Ubisoft has optimized Black Flag Resynced for Steam Deck to ensure that it will still boast its high level of fidelity, complete with ray tracing support.

“We’re very happy that you’ll be able to play the game your way, and we’ve been busy making sure that your journey through the Caribbean with Edward is comparable however and wherever you choose to experience it,” said Ubisoft in its announcement. “Not only does the game look and run great on Steam Deck, but our developers have worked hard on features like ray tracing across all platforms, dynamic weather that looks and feels fantastic, and a Caribbean remade from the ground up with modern platforms in mind.”

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Given the structure of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, it’s arguably a perfect experience for Steam Deck. While the game boasts an expansive story mode like every other Assassin’s Creed installment, it also has a litany of side content that can be easily experienced in a bite-sized fashion. As such, it’s an excellent game to play on-the-go, as you can jump in and out of it somewhat quickly while still making progress.

Assuming that Black Flag Resynced ends up being a big success for Ubisoft, it’s reported that this will simply be the first in a long line of Assassin’s Creed remakes from the publisher. It’s not known which other entries in the franchise may be on tap to get the remake treatment next, but the original Assassin’s Creed and its sequel, Assassin’s Creed 2, remain some of the most beloved games in the entire saga. Because of this, if Ubisoft does end up greenlighting another remake soon, it will almost certainly be for one of these two games.

In the near term, if you’re looking to pick up Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced for yourself, the game will arrive next week on July 9th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook in the coming days and week as we’ll have much more to share with you about Black Flag Resynced over that time.