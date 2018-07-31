PlayStation ‘Double Discounts’ Sale Offers PS Plus Subscribers Unbelievable Deals

There are two pretty awesome sales happening on the PlayStation Store front this week. While we’ll be covering the “Totally Digital” one here in a bit, the “Double Discounts” is the focus here, mainly because there are some significant savings up for grabs. Especially if you’re a PlayStation Plus member!

From now through next Tuesday, August 7, you can pick up a number of deals for a pretty good price, particularly Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 for the low price of $20; the incredible racing game OnRush for $35.99; and Detroit: Become Human for under $50. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out all the deals at this link and get your PSN credit ready. (Note: PS Plus prices are listed.)

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition- $49.69

Gravel Special Edition- $27.99

Monster Energy Supercross Special Edition- $34.99

TERA: Hellwing Triple Flight Pack- $48.99

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $23.09

OnRush: Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Bundle- $19.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Ride 2 Special Edition- $15.99

Battlefield: Anniversary Bundle- $39.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $32.99

WRC Collection- $43.99

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun- $19.99

The Sims 4- $19.99

The Sims 4 Bundle- $24.99

Torment: Tides of Numenera- $9.99

WRC 6- $14.99

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship- $19.99

Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition- $16.99

Battlefield 1: Revolution- $14.99

Detroit: Become Human- $39.59

DiRT 4- $16.79

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition- $39.99

EA Sports UFC 3- $29.99

Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition- $35.99

F1 2017- $16.79

FIFA 18- $17.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition- $17.99

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

Just Dance 2018- $29.99

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame- $29.99

Need For Speed Payback: Deluxe Edition- $29.99

OnRush Standard Edition- $35.99

Ride 2- $11.99

Star Wars Battlefront II- $17.99

The King of Fighters XIV: Special Anniversary- $29.99

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition- $23.99

Tokyo Xanadu eX+- $29.99

TT Isle of Man: Ride On the Edge- $29.99

Watch Dogs 2- $19.79

WRC 5 + 6 Deluxe Pack- $17.99

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life- $41.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $19.99

Dead Alliance- $11.99

DiRT Rally- $7.99

NHL 18- $11.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2- $15.99

Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle- $11.99

Hunting Simulator- $11.99

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth- $11.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition- $19.99

Piure Farming 2018- $23.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $15.99

School Girl/Zombie Hunter- $19.99

TERA: Eclipse Double Pegasus Pack- $27.99

The Golf Club 2- $11.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma- $19.99

Conan Exiles- $29.99

Lost Sphear- $24.99

Far Cry Primal- $14.99

Gravel- $19.99

Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition- $19.99

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition- $7.49

The Jackbox Party Pack 4- $9.99

Bleed Complete Bundle- $5.59

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $20.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Elite Dangerous- $14.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice- $17.99

Micro Machines: World Series- $8.39

NBA Live 18: The One Edition- $5.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul- $19.79

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell Bundle- $8.99

Sega Genesis Classics- $23.99

Superbeat: Xonic- $5.99

The Invisible Hours- $10.19

Raiden V: Director’s Cut- $13.99

Nightmares From the Deep Collection- $14.39

Sundered- $9.99

Tacoma- $9.99

The Escapists 2- $13.99

Unravel Two- $14.99

What Remains of Edith Finch- $9.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles- $7.99

Oxenfree Bundle- Game + Dynamic Theme- $5.49

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil- $6.57

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $12.49

Wizard of Legend- $12.79

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $8.49

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut- $5.77

Big Buck Hunter Arcade- $5.99

Deer Hunter: Reloaded- $5.99

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back- $7.99

Has Been Heroes- $5.99

Hidden Dragon Legend- $3.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Oxenfree- $4.99

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle- $7.99

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected- $5.99

Human Fall Flat- $5.99

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell- $4.49

Tesla vs. Lovecraft- $4.49

Song of the Deep- $4.49

The Adventure Pals- $10.49

Use Your Words- $4.49

Bleed- $2.59

Octahedron- $9.09

Bleed 2- $4.49

Earth Atlantis- $11.99

