PlayStation DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Pre-Orders are Live

Yesterday, Sony unveiled a new PlayStation DualShock 4 attachment that adds two extra customizable buttons to the back of the controller. The goal is to give gamers additional configuration options without having to spring for an expensive third-party device like the Scuf Vantage 2. As you’ll see in the discussion of the features below, it’s a fantastic deal at only $29.99. Pre-orders are live via Best Buy now with shipping slated for February 4th.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment features two paddle-like back buttons that can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2. An integrated OLED display is included that provides information about the button assignments. A third button is dedicated to remapping the layout on the fly, and you can save these custom configurations to three different profiles to suit your needs across various games. There’s also a pass-through for the headphone jack. The video below illustrates how it all works.

Sony’s official list of features for the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment are as follows:

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

