PlayStation E3 Experience Returning To Theaters

Not headed to the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year? Not to worry, as Sony will have local fans covered no matter where they live. The publisher announced on the PlayStation Blog today that the PlayStation E3 Experience is coming back in theaters across the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. It’ll take place on Monday June 11 at 6 PM PDT.

This marks the fifth year that Sony has hosted the experience in which fans can see more footage from forthcoming titles like The Last of Us Part II and Death Stranding, as well as reveals from third party publishers.

Those that attend the event will be able to score some exclusive swag including a limited edition poster and other goods. Attendees are also encouraged to download the Experience PlayStation app to receive a few digital goodies as well. They haven’t been disclosed just yet but we’ll likely see a downloadable game or two, along with exclusive Dynamic themes for PlayStation 4.

The company noted that tickets will be free of charge and available for order starting on June 5 at 11:00 AM PDT. You can keep an eye on this link for the pre-order page but once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The full list of theaters can be found at the link above and fans are encouraged to check in for the show 30 minutes before it kicks off. They must also be at least 17 years of age and have a valid ID in order to enter.

The publisher has a pretty big line-up for this year’s event, including the aforementioned games along with Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man; Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima and more. The show will be broadcast here as well, in case you feel like watching in the comfort of your own home. There will be broadcasts on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube as well, with the links to come shortly before the event starts.

This PlayStation E3 Experience has been a lot of fun in the past (well, for those that aren’t able to go to the actual conference, anyway) so gather your friends and prepare for some good times at the movies!

