PlayStation Fans Vote Konami Game as Best PS5 Game of September 2025

PlayStation fans have voted a recent Konami release as the best PS5 game of September 2025 over on the official PlayStation Blog. To this end, the Konami game in question received 49 percent of the vote. And considering only one other game managed double digits, this is an impressive feat and a demonstration of how much the new release has resonated with hardcore PlayStation fans.

Last month, we relayed word that Silent Hill f was causing a civil war among hardcore Silent Hill fans. This has not changed. That said, it seems the broader PlayStation fanbase is loving it, because for the PlayStation Blog game of the month vote for September 2025, the Konami game received nearly half the votes. The only other PS5 game that came close to it was Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter with 34% of the vote.

September 2025’s Top New Game

Silent Hill f, and to some extent, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, dominated the voting so much, only other game received more than 1% of the vote, and that was indie hit Hollow Knight: Silksong, which managed 9% of the vote.

Silent Hill f – 49% Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 34% Hollow Knight: Silksong – 9% Borderlands 4 – 1% Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 1%

Of course, the vote each month on the PlayStation Blog does not represent the wider PlayStation audience base; however, it is a good sample of the more hardcore PlayStation enthusiasts.

2025’s Best Horror Game

With an 85 on Metacritic, Silent Hill f is currently the highest-rated horror game of 2025, and this probably isn’t going to change before the end of the year, so perhaps this should not come as a surprise. And for what it is worth, we had a ton to praise about the Konami game in our official review of it. Whether we will get more of this style of Silent Hill horror game, though, remains to be seen. Silent Hill f is not like other Silent Hill games. It’s more action-focused, and it has some different thematic elements as well. And recently, Knoami confirmed it is still dedicated to making more traditional Silent Hill games.

