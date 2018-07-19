PSN Flash Sale Features Huge Deals on All PlayStation Platforms

Not to be outdone by the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale happening over the next week and a half, Sony has kicked off its own surprise Flash Sale just in time for San Diego Comic-Con.

A number of hits for PlayStation 4 are on sale, along with various games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. It’s a great time to stock up on games you might have missed, like The Disney Afternoon Collection, DiRT 4, Injustice 2: Legendary Edition and so much more.

The sale looks to be going on all weekend long, during San Diego Comic-Con. So you’ve got a few days to stock up on PSN credit (or just use the ol’ credit card) and pick up some great games.

Without further ado, let’s run down some of the best deals available right now!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Batman Games

Destroy All Humans! (PS2 Classic)- $6.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $5.99

DiRT 4- $14.99

Human Fall Flat- $5.99

F1 2017- $14.99

The Long Dark- $11.99

DiRT Rally- $7.99

Rogue Stormers/Giana Sisters Bundle- $6.24

Slain: Back From Hell- $3.74

Batman: Arkham Knight- $7.99

Batman: Return To Arkham- $9.99

Zombi- $4.99

De Blob- $7.99

Just Cause 3- $5.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $29.99

Jak and Daxter Bundle- $19.99

Forgotten Anne- $17.99

Lara Croft Go- $2.49

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition- $15.99

Psychonauts- $2.99

DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle- $9.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $17.99

I Am Bread- $3.89

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle- $14.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass- $11.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $19.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil- $5.87

Resident Evil 7- $7.99

Resident Evil 6- $7.99

Rogue Stormers- $4.99

Bastion- $3.74

Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition- $15.99

Jak 3- $7.49

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy- $7.49

Jeopardy!- $7.99

Dead Rising Games, Gundam Versus

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series- $7.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass- $11.99

Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe- $3.59

Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition- $3.89

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization- $14.99

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II- $5.99

Warhammer: Vermintide The Ultimate Edition- $24.99

Wheel of Fortune- $7.99

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune- $13.99

Back To the Future The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition- $5.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $7.99

Chaos On Deponia- $7.99

Child of Light: Ultimate Edition- $6.74

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony- $29.99

Dead Rising 2- $5.99

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $5.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack- $17.84

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory- $29.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition- $26.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst- $14.99

Gundam Versus- $29.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $2.39

Jak II- $7.49

Jak X: Combat Racing- $7.49

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $3.99

Lego The Hobbit- $4.99

Life Is Strange: The Complete Season- $3.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Metal Gear Survive- $19.99

Nex Machina- $5.99

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition- $21.12

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3- $14.99

Oxenfree- $4.99

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier- $7.99

Rabbids Invasion: Gold Edition- $13.99

Rayman Legends- $9.99

Resident Evil Games, Rise of the Tomb Raider

Resident Evil- $7.99

Resident Evil 0- $7.99

Resident Evil: Origins Deluxe Edition- $15.99

Resident Evil: Revelations- $7.99

Resident Evil: Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle- $15.99

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Bundle- $11.99

Shadow Complex Remastered- $4.94

Sword Art Online: Lost Song- $14.99

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment- $4.99

Tesla vs. Lovecraft- $5.99

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition- $4.79

The Jackbox Party Quadpack- $29.99

Torment: Tides of Numenera- $14.99

Toy Soldiers: War Chest- $5.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $9.99

Accel World VS Sword Art Online- $29.99

Dead Rising- $5.99

Devil May Cry 4: Demon Hunter Bundle- $8.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode- $24.99

Just Cause 3: Deluxe Edition- $11.24

Megadimension Neptunia VII- $8.99

Oddworld: New n’ Tasty- $4.99

One Piece: Burning Blood- $14.99

Resident Evil 5- $7.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $17.99

Saint Saiya: Soldiers’ Soul- $14.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter- $14.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle- $21.99

Tales of Zestiria- $14.99

Toy Soldier: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition- $11.99

UbiArt Bundle (Child of Light, Rayman Legends, Valiant Hearts)- $15.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $4.49

Pick up these great deals while they last!