5 More Classic PlayStation Franchises That Would Be Perfect for Nintendo Switch

During the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, two classic PlayStation franchises were confirmed for Nintendo Switch. PlayStation Portable rhythm game classics Patapon and Patapon 2 are coming to Switch as part of a collection, while sports game Everybody’s Golf is getting reimagined for Nintendo’s system. Technically, Sony is simply licensing these franchises to Bandai Namco Entertainment, which in turn is bringing them to Nintendo Switch. Sony’s willingness to do just that, and its release of Lego Horizon Adventures last year on Switch, opens the door for a lot of exciting ports.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the exception of Astro Bot, many of Sony’s high-profile franchises tend to be more mature action games. Looking at its back catalog from the past couple of decades, though, I think there are a few more kid-friendly Sony franchises that could do quite well on Nintendo Switch. These five franchises in particular are ones I think Sony and other interested game studios should consider not just bringing back, but putting on Nintendo Switch as well.

LocoRoco

If Patapon is coming to Nintendo Switch, then LocoRoco should also get that opportunity. LocoRoco was originally released for PSP in 2006 and stood out thanks to its colorful visuals and gameplay that required players to tilt the environment to move the titular characters around levels. It’s incredibly charming and great for kids, so I truly believe LocoRoco could find a passionate audience on Nintendo Switch. Sony directly acknowledged LocoRoco with a dedicated themed level in Astro Bot, so hopefully a revival is on the cards.

LittleBigPlanet

The LittleBigPlanet games were ahead of their time when it came to incorporating user-generated content into the core of the experience, so it’s a shame Sony doesn’t seem to be making a new one and is making it harder and harder to play the classics in this series. If it plans on ever bringing back those classic LittleBigPlanet games, Sony should consider putting them on Switch, which already has a massive audience of Super Mario Maker fans. At the very least, a port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is similar to Nintendo platformers like Super Mario 3D World, could fit on the system.

Jak & Daxter

Astro Bot is too closely tied to Sony as a brand for me to want to see it on the Nintendo Switch. When it comes to long-dormant PlayStation platformers, I’d love to see a franchise like Jak & Daxter get some love. Naughty Dog has long since moved on to franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but every single game in this series has been re-released for the PS Plus Classics collection. If a company like Sony or Bandai could bundle those games into one package and release it on Switch, I believe it would get a lot of attention.

Tearaway

Dipping back into the Media Molecule well, Tearaway is a delightful platformer originally released for PS Vita and later adapted for PS4. While some system-specific features would have to be reworked for a Nintendo Switch port, I also think that opens up the opportunity for the developer of this project to incorporate some Switch-related gimmicks into the experience directly. Cute platformers like Tearaway thrive on Switch, so I truly think effort should be put into bringing the series to Switch now that Dreams is no longer a primary focus of Media Molecule.

Ape Escape

If you’re anything like me, you thought the Ape Escape level in Astro Bot was one of the game’s best and wanted a new Ape Escape game because of it. Sony has, unfortunately, ignored Ape Escape for a long time. That’s what made the references in Astro Bot so appealing and makes me want to see Ape Escape made playable on Switch. I’d be fine with a brand new game in the series releasing simultaneously on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, or at the very least, would love to see the PS Plus Classics versions of Ape Escape bundled and launched on Switch. Patapon and Everybody’s Golf have opened the floodgates, and now I can’t stop thinking about the possibilities.