Everything Announced in Nintendo’s Direct for March 2025

While it has been a longer wait than normal, the first Nintendo Direct of the year is finally taking place today to close out March 2025. In the lead-up to its dedicated Switch 2 Direct, which is set to transpire next week on April 2nd, Nintendo has been particularly quiet about what plans it has left in store for the original Switch. Thankfully, Nintendo fans will finally be getting more answers on this front when the newest Direct begins airing shortly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, Nintendo will be broadcasting its new Direct across YouTube and Twitch for those who want to watch it in real time. The stream is set to begin promptly at 10:00am ET/7:00pm PT and is said to last roughly 30 minutes in total.

If you’d prefer to simply get a quick glimpse of everything that was revealed in the Nintendo Direct, though, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be updating this article as the Direct is being broadcast to bring up all of the quickest updates on what has been announced. Be sure to refresh or bookmark this page if you’d like to see everything that Nintendo has shown off today.

Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake Gets New Trailer

Play video

Square Enix dropped a new trailer for its upcoming HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II. The pair is set to release at some point later in 2025.

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army Getting New Remaster

Play video

Atlus is set to bring back its cult-classic RPG Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army with a new remaster. It’s set to release on June 19, 2025.

Patapon 1+2 Heading to Nintendo Switch

Play video

The former PSP games Patapon and Patapon 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch. Now published by Bandai Namco instead of PlayStation, this collection, which is formally dubbed Patapon 1+2 Replay, will arrive on July 11, 2025.

New Metroid Prime 4 Trailer Revealed

Play video

A new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally been shown off. Samus now boasts a number of new abilities that haven’t been seen in previous entries. The game is still set to release in 2025 on Nintendo Switch but a more well-defined date was not given.

New Shadow Labyrinth Trailer Unveiled

Play video

“Shadow Labyrinth is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 18, 2025! Phase shift between Swordsman No. 8, Mini PUCK, and GAIA to discover secrets and consume your foes in this genre-twisting take on PAC-MAN. On this mysterious world, it’s eat or be eaten, to survive you must consume darkness.”

Play video

Hot off the heels of showing off Pokemon Legends: Z-A this past month, a new trailer debuted at today’s Nintendo Direct. The next Pokemon entry still doesn’t have a release date but the trailer shows off plenty of new Pokemon that will appear in the game along with some new modes.

Witchbrook Re-Emerges After Years

Play video

“Witchbrook is coming to Nintendo Switch this winter! Discover the magic around you and spark life into a charming seaside community when you become Mossport’s new resident witch. Master spells at Witchbrook College, craft goods to grow your witch business, participate in seasonal events, and customize your charming cottage and garden to suit your style. Make friends, find love, and discover a world filled with wonder on the road to graduation and beyond!”

Play video

“No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2025. Uncover the truth hidden in reality and in dreams! Join Special Agent Kaname Date on the case to discover the whereabouts of internet idol Iris, who has been trapped in a mysterious escape game.”

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Revealed

Play video

“STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2025! The winds of change bring you to the breezy hills of Zephyr Town. Rebuild your farm from humble beginnings and breathe new life into the town’s once-famous bazaar. Set up your stall to sell produce and goods, and meet charming townsfolk to befriend and romance as you help the community thrive.”

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe Launches Today

Play video

“Explore rich visual novel gameplay and get to know an iconic cast of Disney Villains, reimagined with a modern twist! Disney Villains have come to the counter of the Cursed Café, seeking to procure potions to fulfill their wickedly whims. As the newest potionista of this establishment, you’ll mix and serve a variety of magical elixirs that have the power to change the outcome of each villain’s story. Aid them with their wants and gather new ingredients to create entirely new concoctions.”

Monument Valley Comes to Switch

Play video

“Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on April 15. Monument Valley 3 is also coming to Nintendo Switch this summer! Embark on a journey of forgiveness through impossible environments and illusionary puzzles. Experience this meditative and calming puzzle game by manipulating monuments and creating evolving paths to explore new, surreal, and mysterious worlds.”

The Eternal Life of Goldman Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Play video

“The Eternal Life of Goldman is a vibrant yet dark platformer adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales, and myths. Explore a vast hand-drawn Archipelago, inspired by ancient fables and depicted in classic frame-by-frame animation, and defeat a mysterious Deity!”

Rift of the NecroDancer Launch Trailer Drops

Play video

“The NecroDancer’s back in an all-new rhythm game! Dragged into a strange new world, Cadence must engage in musical combat with monsters surging through the Rift!”

Gradius Origins Revealed

Play video

“It’s time to venture into deep space and face off against relentless alien forces in GRADIUS ORIGINS, a collection that brings together six legendary arcade classics and the all-new SALAMANDER III. Pilot your ship through dangerous enemy lines, upgrade your weapons, and master this intense, fast-paced adventure.”

New Tamagotchi Game Announced

Play video

“Tamagotchi Plaza is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 27, 2025! The next entry in the beloved shop simulator ‘Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop’ series invites you into a whimsical world of Wonder Shops with over 100 Tamagotchi to play with. As your shop’s reputation grows, new Tamagotchi will visit including a new original character. Make your shop thrive and turn the town into a bustling place!”

New Rhythm Heaven Game Announced

Play video

“Get into the groove with the newest entry in the Rhythm Heaven series, Rhythm Heaven Groove! Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026.”

New Virtual Game Card System Detailed

Play video

“The new Virtual Game Card feature lets you easily manage your digital Nintendo Switch games, including lending to your Nintendo Account Family Group members! This new system update will be released in late April.”

Saga Frontier 2 Gets New Remaster

Play video

“Experience the intertwining destinies of Gustave, a royal heir caught in the turmoil of war, and Wil, an excavator confronting a hidden threat that could change the world. In SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, their journeys unfold through the History Choice system, an event-based structure letting you explore pivotal events from multiple perspectives. Now fully remastered with stunning HD watercolor visuals, newly added events, and refined gameplay, this beloved RPG classic returns to captivate a new generation. Discover the world of Sandail like never before.”

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Gets Reveal Trailer

Play video

“A cosmic battle awaits! After Annihilus launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both Earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!”

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots Announced

Play video

“EVERYBODY’S GOLF: HOT SHOTS is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025. The beloved easy to start but difficult to master golf series, EVERYBODY’S GOLF returns with a unique variety of characters and courses! Let’s par-TEE!”

New Tomodachi Life Game Revealed, Arrives in 2026

Play video

“For the first time in 10 years, a new game in the Tomodachi Life series is on the way! Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026!”

New Nintendo Today App Released

Play video

“Nintendo Today! is available to download later today from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Nintendo Today! is a new smart device app that’ll deliver daily Nintendo information and content directly to you.”