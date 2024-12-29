Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Incorporate Horror Elements

Naughty Dog isn’t looking for scaredy cats to play their new project. At The Game Awards 2024, audiences were treated to the developer’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The upcoming action-adventure title boasts an all-new look, with actor Tati Gabrielle and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross attached. The company hasn’t brought a new IP to consoles since 2013’s The Last of Us, which has been met with universal acclaim plus a sequel and TV series, so there is a lot of anticipation building on this project. Following the success of The Last of Us, it seems that Intergalactic will be taking some pages from its book when bringing a shocking element into the mix.

For anyone that has played Naughty Dog’s games, it’s no surprise to see horror incorporated throughout the titles. The Last of Us is built around a zombie post-apocalypse, meaning there’s no shortage of scares, but the Uncharted series also brought in these elements. We won’t spoil anything but later chapters of of 2007’s Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, but the game does a great job of showcasing the company’s love for the horror genre within an action-adventure title.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will Feature elements of cyberpunk horror.

This new rumor comes from Reddit user Jasonvsfreddyvs on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, which has compiled various sources about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet incorporating horror. One of the sources is Spanish YouTuber Joanastic, a content creator specializing in games from Naughty Dog. During his research, Joanastic discovered that horror artist Tye Martinez was attached to the project. Martinez specialized in cyberpunk horror, which, if we connect the dots, makes sense with the game’s overall tone. According to Martinez’s X account, he has confirmed he is working on Intergalactic by reposting Naughty Dog’s announcement, adding, “This is a crazy feeling 😭🖤 I can’t wait to play something I put some of my brain into.”

While that rumor might seem like a hunch, Joanastic also mentioned another artist working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, hinting at horror being a part of the game. Visual artist Colin Lorimer, who confirmed he worked with worked with Naughty Dog on Intergalactic, posted the game’s trailer on Instagram, including the hashtags “#alien, #horror.” Which makes it pretty safe to assume those are subtle hints to what type of game the company is crafting.

The 4-minute announcement video does give a glimpse into the new world that Naughty Dog is building, which is set within a galaxy yet to be explored. According to the company’s summary, “Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

If these rumors are any indication as to where the upcoming game is heading, then we are all in for an intergalactic space ride of a lifetime.