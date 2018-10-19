PlayStation ‘Sale of the Dead’ Is Live

It’s time to get that bag of candy ready and get ready for Halloween in the most gamer way possible: A horror sale! Luckily for PlayStation fans, Sony is ready to deliver the spookiness with their annual Sale of the Dead that’s now live!

For PlayStation 4 players, there are tons of amazing deals on games like Dead by Daylight, Bloodborne, Devil May Cry, and more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Hat In Time- $20.99 ($17.99)

Alien Isolation- $14.99 ($8.99)

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $19.99 ($11.99)

Amnesia Collection- $11.99 ($8.99)

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk- $35.99 ($29.99)

Bioshock The Collection-

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle- $15.74 ($12.24)

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters- $7.99 ($5.99)

City of Brass- $13.99 ($11.99)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered- $4.49 ($2.99)

Dead By Daylight- $14.99 ($11.99)

Dead Island Definitive Collection- $15.99 ($11.99)

Dead Rising- $7.99 ($5.99)

Dead Rising 2- $7.99 ($5.99)

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $23.99 ($19.99)

Dead Rising Triple Pack- $20.82 ($14.87)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition- $9.99 ($7.49)

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $20.99 ($17.99)

DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition- $17.99 ($13.99)

Dying Light- $13.99 ($11.99)

Flipping Death- $15.99 ($13.99)

Grim Fandango Remastered- $3.74 ($2.24)

Guns, Gore and Cannoli- $5.99 ($4.99)

Hitman Game of the Year Edition- $29.99 ($23.99)

Killing Floor 2- $11.99 ($8.99)

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition- $9.19 ($6.89)

Metal Slug 3- $10.49 ($5.99)

Metal Slug Anthology PS Classic- $13.99 ($7.99)

Metal Slug XX- $13.99 ($7.99)

Outlast 2- $11.99 ($8.99)

Outlast: Bundle of Terror- $10.14 ($7.24)

Resident Evil 0- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 4- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 5- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 6- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard- $22.49 ($19.49)

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X PS Classic- $8.99 ($7.49)

Resident Evil Revelations- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99 ($11.99)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition- $9.99 ($6.24)

Slender: The Arrival- $3.49 ($2.49)

Strange Brigade- $37.49 ($33.49)

Street Fighter V- $11.99 ($9.99)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $27.99 ($23.99)

Superhot- $17.49 ($14.99)

The Mummy Demastered- $13.99 ($11.99)

The Order: 1886- $4.99 ($3.99)

The Walking Dead Season 2- $10.49 ($8.99)

The Walking Dead Collection- $34.99 ($29.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt- $23.99 ($19.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $24.99 ($19.99)

We Happy Few- $47.99 ($44.99)

Zombi- $19.99 ($7.00)

PlayStation 3 also has some amazing deals with titles like Alice: Madness Returns, Dead Space, Resident Evil, The Walking Dead, and many more! Even PlayStation One Classic and Vita games are also on sale!

Ready to add to that collection? You can check out the full list of games on sale right here – even for older systems – and prepare for a week of amazing scares, epic adventures, and lots, and lots of binge eating enough candy to make your dentist throw up.

Any particular titles you’re most excited for? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!