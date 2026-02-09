Nintendo Switch 2’s RPG Library Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

RPGs make up a good portion of the Nintendo Switch 2‘s catalog of games, featuring stand out role-playing adventures from numerous developers. New RPGs are always coming to the platform, offering players experiences that they can try on the go through the handheld device or at home like other consoles. From a February 2026 partner showcase, it seems like even more games from the popular RPG genre are coming to the Switch 2, giving players a greater variety of options.

At least six new RPGs are coming to the Switch 2 this year, including some heavy hitters with release dates coming sooner rather than later. Some of the most impressive games from the genre over the last couple of years are making their way to the Nintendo system, encouraging players to try out titles that may have been exclusive before. While the performance of some games on the Switch 2 isn’t quite clear yet, their ports help broaden the RPG library of Nintendo’s biggest device yet.

Nintendo’s Latest Switch 2 Showcase Announced Three Major Bethesda RPGs Coming To The Platform

Among the RPGs coming to the Switch 2, three of them are ones developed or published by Bethesda, a juggernaut in the genre. Both Oblivion Remastered and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition are arriving to the handheld platform in 2026, with one even coming out this month. Fallout 4 is being released on the Switch 2 as soon as February 24, 2026, giving players access to the wasteland just as the second season of the live action show ends.

The Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 also comes with additional DLC packaged with the base game. Players can explore the open world of Fallout 4 extensively, without having to worry about buying additional expansions at any point. Although there isn’t a defined release date for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered yet, it is expected that the remake will include all content for that RPG as well. Fans should expect that title to drop a bit later in the year, likely around the Fall or Winter 2026 time frame.

Another Bethesda game coming to the Switch 2 is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, an action-adventure game with some RPG elements from developer MachineGames. This game was published by Bethesda in 2024, and will come to the Nintendo console on May 12, 2026. This adventure will let you customize Indiana Jones on his latest adventure, taking on the role of the iconic character in a game filled with mysteries to be solved and locations to explore.

Another Cygames Action RPG Also Releases With A New Expansion On The Switch 2

Image courtesy of Cygames

Another game Nintendo announced was Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a co-op action RPG where multiple players can control characters from the Granblue Fantasy series. With special abilities and unique builds, you can fight massive creatures either by yourself or with your friends online, marking a great PvE experience for fans of the original gacha game. Coming to the Switch 2 on July 9, 2026, this game also had a surprise announcement alongside its port reveal.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will also be getting an expansion when it comes to the Switch 2, gaining more characters, enemies, levels, and other content on its drop date. Called Endless Ragnarok, this surprise DLC project will apply to all versions of the game, but was highlighted through the Switch 2 during the partner showcase. With March 2026 seeing Monster Hunter Stories 3 as well, this expansion adds another great RPG to the Switch 2’s growing catalog.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Arrives For The Switch & Switch 2 In July 2026

Perhaps the most interesting game highlighted in the Switch 2 showcase was Digimon Story: Time Stranger, an impressive RPG with a release date of July 10, 2026 on the Nintendo platform. Unlike some of the other games mentioned, this title is being ported to not just the Switch 2, but also the first Nintendo Switch console, allowing players to get physical or digital copies of either edition.

Switch 2 players of Digimon Story will have the option to pick their preferred graphics style, giving them some visual customization features crucial to their experience. This RPG is one of the surprise hits of late 2025, featuring incredibly deep RPG mechanics that reflect the Digimon series in engaging ways. Exploring the digital world has never felt better, with a wide selection of options to “digivolve” companion creatures and progress your adventure through unique choices.

With so many new games on the Switch 2, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to the system soon too, players who use the Nintendo console exclusively will have a fantastic selection of titles to choose from. With the Switch 2’s RPG library growing quickly, it’s likely that new games in the genre will release immediately on the platform soon, instead of relying on ports to it later.

