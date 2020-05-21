PlayStation Confirms Just How Much Faster the PS5 Is Than the PS4

✖

According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, the PlayStation 5 will be significantly faster than the PlayStation 4 -- 100 times faster, to be precise. Yoshida revealed the new system's surprising processing power in a corporate strategy meeting. As a result of this boost, players should expect significantly shorter load times in PlayStation 5 games compared to its predecessor. Sony has revealed few other details about the PS5 just yet, but the system's processing speed should be exciting for fans looking to purchase the company's upcoming console. According to Yoshida "players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant."

The news likely won't win over any gamers on the fence between the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, those looking to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 will be happy to know how much faster games should be during the next console generation. It will be particularly interesting to see if backwards compatible games will receive any kind of boost. It's all just speculation until Sony officially pulls back the curtain on the system and its specs, however. Until then, fans will simply have to make do with some of these smaller announcements.

Of course, an official reveal for PlayStation 5 should be coming in the very near future. According to Sony, the system remains on track for a release this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. PS5 games also seem to be proceeding planned, both from first-party developers, as well as Sony's partners. The pandemic has resulted in some delays for the company (most notably on PS4), but the PlayStation 5 remains scheduled to release later this year. Sony has been slowly revealing tiny bits of information over the last few months, but the wait will have to come to an end sooner, rather than later.

As games continue to get bigger and costlier, processing power will only become a greater selling point for gamers. After all, the jump in graphics with each console generation is getting less noticeable to the general public, but the way games actually run will always be important. Consoles are an expensive investment for most gamers, and those that purchase them will need an incentive to continue upgrading to the newest platform.

