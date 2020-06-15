PlayStation Boss Teases "Many More" Unannounced PS5 Games

✖

While Sony Interactive Entertainment came out of the gate swinging during last week's PlayStation 5 event, it would appear that there will be yet more to come. Plenty of video games were shown off during the event, including highly anticipated titles like the next Marvel's Spider-Man and the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, but PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has noted that there are actually "many more games" in development that have yet to be seen. Which, while to be expected, seems like a fairly confident response.

"We wanted triple-A games that would fully demonstrate the horsepower of the machine. But some of these smaller games are making very cool and innovative use of the new features of the console," Ryan told the BBC when asked about the event's mix of video games in a recent interview. "So we allowed the show to give a sense of the sheer range of gameplay experience that will be available on PlayStation 5. And this is just the start. There are so many more games that we have in development."

There is no telling exactly what sort of video games Ryan is referencing here, of course, and given the question he was responding to, he very well might be referring to a mix of first-party and third-party titles. After all, games like Resident Evil Village, which appeared at the event, are by developers like Capcom and will release on other consoles as well.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think PlayStation might still be working on? Are you excited for the PlayStation 5's release later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.