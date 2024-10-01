PlayStation Network Down in Major Global Outage

PlayStation Network has hit a sudden snag as it has gone down in a major global outage. It's been a wild time to be a fan of PlayStation right now as fans recently reacted negatively to the fact that advertisements were starting to appear in their PlayStation 5 titles unexpectedly. This comes during a period of shift for the brand as well, and it makes it that much more of a bummer to also find out that the PlayStation Network has gone down in a major global outage. As of the time of this publication, many PlayStation services are experiencing issues such as account management, PlayStation Video, the PlayStation store and more as of 8:21 PM CST on September 30th.

According to the status update page with PlayStation, "You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience." This is across all listed platforms still tapped into the PlayStation Network, and expands to its other services as well beyond just signing in. It's even going as far as having an effect on launching games, apps or other network features. It also means fans wanting to buy PlayStation Video content will be unable to as well along with not being able to use the PlayStation Store.

When Will PlayStation Network Be Back?

As of the time of this publication, there has yet to be a time table revealing when the PlayStation Network will be fully operational again. It's led to some hilarious reactions among fans who are complaining that the network is down right when they're getting off of long shifts at work. It's many fans respite after a tough day, and now not being able to go online in some cases might mean that tonight they've been struck with a big block to having a good time. Fans are hilariously reacting with teary eyed memes and reaction videos, but it goes to show how big of a shut down this is.

This is all part of a wave of changes for the PlayStation brand that have been rubbing fans the wrong way in many kinds of occasions. The first came when it was announced that the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller went up five dollars USD to its new $69.99 USD pricing, and then some of the controllers got an upgrade while some others did not. Then these issues were exacerbated in other ways in the following days and weeks. So it's like the PlayStation Network going down is just another issue to throw on top of the pile.

What's Going On With PlayStation?

Earlier this month, PlayStation 5 was updated to have a new "Welcome Hub" and it was a new update to the overall dashboard of the console. It was soon revealed that there had been unwanted advertisements that weren't seen before, and some users even experienced seeing these ads in the background when trying to select one of the titles to play. It's another issue on top of a Fall season that has resulted in plenty of changes, and many of these changes are leading to ill responses from fans. At the same time, PlayStation is also trying to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

With the release of new consoles and accessories with special decorations for the 30th anniversary planned, it's all been a roller coaster of a time to be a fan of the company. It's been one step forward, and one step back in many ways in and out of their control.