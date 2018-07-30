PlayStation Network Maintenance Scheduled, Here’s What’s Affected

Sony has two instances of PlayStation Network scheduled that’ll cause some services to be unavailable during the brief downtime.

The maintenance that’s been scheduled is just routine work being done, so don’t expect any significant changes to roll out for the PlayStation Network after the maintenance periods end. What you can expect though is to be unable to access certain applications during the two times that maintenance has been scheduled, but the services will only be affected for a duration of 30 minutes each across two days, so one hour out of 48 with limited accessibility isn’t too bad.

The service status page for the PlayStation Network previews the maintenance that’s coming today and tomorrow with the messages differing slightly depending on which day the maintenance is occurring. The first instance of routine maintenance starts later tonight at 11:00 p.m., that time affected by your local time zone. It’ll only last for 30 minutes, and while you’ll still be able to play your favorite games, gaming and social services as well as the PlayStation Store and other facets of PlayStation Network won’t be available.

“Routine maintenance and improvements for PlayStation™Network will be performed for approximately 0.5 hours on 07/30/2018, 11:00 PM to 07/30/2018, 11:30 PM (Your Local Timezone). Anyone who already has an account can still sign in to their PlayStation™Network profile, play games, and use most applications while this maintenance is carried out. You will not be able to access PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Music, Account Management, Gaming And Social, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Vue during this maintenance.”

After the first round of maintenance, a second is scheduled for the next day at the same time and for the same duration. It reads almost exactly like the message above, but there is one part where it looks as though something might be missing. The list of features that’ll be inaccessible during the maintenance isn’t there, so it’s an oversight that the list isn’t included or it means that you’ll be able to access most everything without issue. It’s only 30 minutes either way, so it shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience if it’s the former.

“Routine maintenance and improvements for PlayStation™Network will be performed for approximately 0.5 hours on 07/31/2018, 11:00 PM to 07/31/2018, 11:30 PM (Your Local Timezone). Anyone who already has an account can still sign in to their PlayStation™Network profile, play games, and use most applications while this maintenance is carried out. You will not be able to access during this maintenance.”

The maintenance is scheduled for tonight and Tuesday and will be carried out at the times listed above.