PSN Down for Many PlayStation Users

Sony's PlayStation Network (PSN) has gone down this afternoon for many users. On a day when PlayStation is experiencing one of the biggest launches of the year on PS5 in Hogwarts Legacy (at least via early access), it seems that the online service that powers PlayStation consoles has suffered troubles. And while it's not yet clear what might be causing this problem, there's a good chance that those at Sony are looking into a solution right now.

Within the past hour, PlayStation users on both PS5 and PS4 started to heavily report that PSN was experiencing outages. Based on reported outages from users seen on Down Detector, PSN troubles began around 4:30pm ET today and have only become more amplified over time. At the time of this writing, these PSN issues haven't yet been resolved yet which means that a number of people can't play games online or access other features tied to PlayStation's internet services.

The most common problem that PlayStation users seem to be running into leads to a message that states, "Can't use this content. Can't connect to the server to verify your license. Wait a while then try again." Although this is a common problem that is seen with PlayStation from time to time, normally, all that's needed to be done to fix the issue is to restore the licenses from the menu of the PS5 or PS4. This time around, though, this fix isn't working, which means that Sony has larger problems on its end at the moment.

As mentioned, Sony hasn't yet provided a statement about the status of PSN so it's hard to know how long a proper fix might come about. Normally, when outages like this occur, though, they don't tend to last for a prolonged period of time. So if you're having issues for yourself on either PS5 or PS4, hopefully, they won't end up impacting your own ability to play various games for much longer.

