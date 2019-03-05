PlayStation Now March Lineup Adds 12 New Games

Twelve more games are joining the PlayStation Now lineup in March with several games from 2K Games and EA available to stream or download when they’re released.

Sony unveiled the full plans for March’s PlayStation Now additions on Tuesday with the complete list of games found below. WWE 2K18, NBA 2K18, Battlefield 4, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot headline the list alongside eight other games coming at some point this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

March PlayStation Now Games

A Bastard’s Tale (PS4)

Battlefield 4 (PS3)

Black Knight Sword (PS3)

Black Mirror (PS4)

Dead Space 3 (PS3)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot (PS3)

Mirror’s Edge (PS3)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 (PS4)

NBA 2K18 (PS4)

Pool Nation (PS3)

Red Faction (PS2)

WWE 2K18 (PS4)

Battlefield 4, Dead Space 3, Mirror’s Edge, and more join the PlayStation Now library starting today: //t.co/hZrMNNqnOd pic.twitter.com/Xzchtdi688 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 5, 2019

All of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2 games listed above will be available to download to players’ consoles this month, though every game will be available to stream if you’re running out of space on your PlayStation 4.

The same announcement which revealed March’s PlayStation Now games also revealed which titles were played the most during February. The most-played game was For Honor, the hero fighting game from Ubisoft that’s received a steady stream of content and improvements after an initially rocky launch in February 2017. Around two years after that launch, For Honor kicked off Year 3 with a new Hero. For Honor was available as a free game via PlayStation Plus in February but was added as a PlayStation Now title in December 2018 and climbed to the top spot from being the third most-played game in January. Mortal Kombat X, another game that joined the PlayStation Now collection not long ago, was No. 2 in the most-played games list for February.

Unlike PlayStation Plus games that are free for a limited time, these are available so long as you have a PlayStation Now subscription, so they’re not going anywhere. Sony did reveal the free PlayStation Plus games for March not long ago with this month removing PlayStation 3 and Vita titles from the deal but offering some attractive options in return.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!