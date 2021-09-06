PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for September 2021

✖

PlayStation has announced a series of new additions to its PlayStation Now service starting tomorrow, September 7th. The games streaming service is set to add Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, the original Final Fantasy VII, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter tomorrow across the service's various regions. Notably, Tekken 7 is already available in the PS Now library in both North America and Canada, but the rest should all make their way into it in just a short amount of time.

Of the group of PlayStation Now titles, Tekken 7 is also the only one with an announced definitive date that it will leave the service. It is fairly common for the video games in the PlayStation Now library to rotate in and out, though compared with Xbox Game Pass, fewer titles come and go overall. Specifically, Tekken 7 is set to be available as part of the PlayStation Now subscription service until February 28, 2022.

"Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive," PlayStation's description of Windbound, perhaps the least-known title among the new additions, reads. "Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. Carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures."

As noted above, Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, the original Final Fantasy VII, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter are all set to become available on PlayStation Now to subscribers starting tomorrow, September 7th. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you're somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

