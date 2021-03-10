PlayStation Plus Surprises Subscribers With Extra Freebie

✖

PlayStation Plus has surprised subscribers on PS4 and PS5 with an extra freebie. More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers across both PlayStation consoles can now download a Call of Duty freebie, on-the-house, courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment and Activision. For the month of March, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Farpoint, and Maquette. And now, they can also download a new Combat Pack for use in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. The Combat Pack is for Season 2, and is exclusive to the subscription service.

As you may remember, Activision and co. offered PlayStation Plus subscribers a different free Combat Pack for Season 1, suggesting this will be a reoccurring offer for each season. Whatever the case, once downloaded, players will be awarded the following: Epic Operator Skin for Baker, Epic Tactical Rifle Blueprint, Epic Tactical Knife Blueprint, Epic Pistol Blueprint, Epic Weapon Charm, 60-minute Double XP Token, and a Legendary Calling Card.

As noted, the Combat Pack isn't a PS4 and PS5 exclusive, but a PlayStation Plus exclusive, and this will remain the case until November 1, 2021. When November 1 hits, it's unclear if will be made free for all players or be locked behind a paywall. Whatever the case, Call of Duty 2021 will either be out or be releasing soon at that point, and most players probably won't care.

Inspired by "jungle warfare," the Combat Pack can be acquired via the PlayStation Store or via the in-game Black Ops Cold War Franchise Store. Right now, it's unclear if the Combat Pack is tied to the subscription service or if players will be able to keep it if their subscription lapses. It should be the latter, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

PlayStation Plus is available via the PS4, PS5, PS3, and PlayStation Vita. At its cheapest rate, it costs $60 for 12 months. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation -- including the latest on both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below: