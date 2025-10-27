PlayStation Plus Free Game for November 2025 Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Perhaps the biggest free game that is set to come to PlayStation Plus for the month of November 2025 has leaked in advance. With October now winding down, most PS Plus subscribers are beginning to look forward to next month and are beginning to wonder about which new titles will be hitting the service. While PlayStation itself has yet to divulge what November 2025’s slate of free games will look like, the marquee title of this upcoming lineup has now been unveiled by one reputable publication.

In a new report on Dealabs, it was said that Stray will be the central game that PlayStation gives out to all PS Plus members in November 2025. Released in 2022, Stray follows a cat that looks to make its way through the remains of a city inhabited by robots. Published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray was a pretty big hit when it launched and garnered a ton of praise from critics and players alike. As such, its impending arrival on PS Plus, which should go live on Tuesday, November 4th, is a pretty big deal for the subscription platform.

This New Game Has Been on PS Plus Before

Believe it or not, this actually isn’t the first time that Stray has been on PS Plus. Previously, the game was part of the PS Plus Game Catalog, which is only available to Extra and Premium subscribers. It was eventually taken away from this library, though, which means that it hasn’t been part of the service in a bit. While it might be somewhat redundant to now make it available as a monthly free game, at least members will be able to retain access to it in perpetuity this time around. And better yet, baseline PS Plus Essential subscribers will be able to snag it now as well.

As for the other PS Plus games that are joining the service in November 2025, we currently don’t know what they will be. Per usual, three games in total are expected to be hitting PlayStation Plus in November. Official word on what this full group of PS Plus games will be should be shared by Sony later this week on October 29th. Whenever that news comes about, we’ll be sure to inform you here on ComicBook.

