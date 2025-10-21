PlayStation Plus to Lose 7 Games in November 2025

PlayStation Plus subscribers need to plan on losing seven games this coming month in November 2025. As of this week, the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog have gone live and have included notable titles like Silent Hill 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Until Dawn, V Rising, and Tekken 3, just to name a few. Per usual, though, these new arrivals on PS Plus have also resulted in Sony unveiling which titles will soon be exiting the Game Catalog roughly one month from now, giving subscribers a final opportunity to play these PS5 and PS4 games.

Recently, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PS5 consoles was updated and now features seven games that will be departing in November. While Sony never provides a specific date for when these titles will be taken off of PS Plus, it tends to happen on the same day as when new games hit the service. For next month, this would end up being Tuesday, November 18th.

Here’s the whole slate of games that will be departing from PS Plus:

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz

Battlefield V

Digimon Survive

Football Manager 2024

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Synapse

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

These PS Plus Departures Include Some Heavy Hitters

By far the two biggest games leaving PS Plus next month are Battlefield V and Like a Dragon: Ishin. Battlefield V is the latest World War II-era shooter in the long-running franchise that launched back in 2018. While it struggled a bit out of the gate, Battlefield V eventually found its footing and is considered a generally solid entry in the series. If you’re not already playing the new Battlefield 6, it’s worth checking out while it’s still on PS Plus.

As for Like a Dragon: Ishin, the 2023 installment is a remake of the 2014 game of the same name. Ishin never came to the West until this remake, and while it’s part of the Like a Dragon series, it’s much different in nature as it’s instead set in 1800s Japan. Many of the same mechanics and systems from the core Like a Dragon games are present in Ishin, but the title tells a self-contained story that isn’t tied to the larger saga. So if you’re interested in checking out the Like a Dragon series but don’t know where to start, this is a good one to jump into.

