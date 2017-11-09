PlayStation Plus Free Games For August Include Just Cause 3, Assassin’s Creed, And More

(Photo: Square Enix) As is tradition for the final Wednesday of the month, Sony has released the list of games that will be offered for free via PlayStation Plus next month. August looks like a fairly juicy month for PlayStation Plus, with Just Cause 3 and Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry, the standalone expansion for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, being your PlayStation 4 headliners. Unfortunately, PS4 owners won't be able to take advantage of the just-released Just Cause 3 PC multiplayer mod, but trust me, the open-world explode-a-thon is definitely an underrated gem worth checking out. Meanwhile, acclaimed indies like Super Motherload and Downwell being offered for PS3 and PS Vita. And hey, Sony isn't just offering deals on games! They've also announced the PlayStation Plus Summer Movies promotion, which you can learn more about, below. Scroll down for information on all the free games and deals being offered… Just Cause 3 (PS4) The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of General Di Ravello, a dictator with an insatiable appetite for power. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General's hold on power by any means necessary. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine. Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4) Play as Adewale, an Assassin fighting to liberate slaves throughout the Caribbean, in this 4+ hour stand-alone single player story expansion to Assassin's CreedIV Black Flag.

PlayStation 3 Games (Photo: XGen Studios) Super Motherload (PS3) Set on Mars in an alternate Cold-War era, Super Motherload is a 1 to 4-player couch co-op digging adventure with branching storyline choices, a fully voiced cast of Soviet and American characters, and a procedurally-generated world that changes each time you play. Purchase powerful upgrades and supplies for your mining pod as you progress and prosper, as well as rare special abilities with random availability. Snakeball (PS3) Snakeball & trade; is a funky, futuristic sport set in a vibrant arena where you glide across the dazzling disco floor on your hoversnake, collecting balls and scoring goals. Watch out for the other snakeballers desperate to knock you for a spin with a flick of their tails or a blast from their fiendish weapons. Chaotic action and energetic music bring together up to 8 players in entertaining online matches for a fun, unique gameplay experience. prevnext

PlayStation Vita Games (Photo: Devolver Digital) Downwell (PS Vita - crossbuy with PS4) Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots to protect him. Downwell was one of the most acclaimed indies of 2016, and the fact that it's a crossbuy title only makes more essential. Level 22 (PS Vita) The first stealth game set in the dangerous and frenetic world of work! Gary is an office worker who oversleeps after a drunken night out on the town. Here's where it gets tricky, because this isn't the first time Gary's been late for work, and he could be fired if he's spotted arriving at his desk after everyone else yet again. So he'll have to prove he's smart and sneaky enough to make his way up all the 22 floors to his office. prevnext

PlayStation Plus Summer Movies (Photo: Sony) As mentioned, Sony is also offering cheap PS Plus movie rentals for the rest of the summer. Here's how they describe the promotion: PS Plus Summer Movies are here! Enjoy six weeks of 99¢ rentals – selected for you from this summer's hottest blockbusters. Starting us off with a bang, The Lego Batman Movie – handpicked for the whole family to enjoy. Check out the full schedule of movies below, then head over to PS Store each week to enjoy 99¢ rentals. You can download the PlayStation Video app on Android or iOS devices and watch your movies on the go. And that's it for this month! Is Sony's lineup better than Microsoft's August Games with Gold? It close, but I'd say PlayStation Plus takes it this time. prevnext