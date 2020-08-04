Free PlayStation Plus Games for August Now Available

✖

Both of August’s free PlayStation Plus games are now available to download for anyone who’s subscribed to the service. Those two games for those who missed the initial announcement are Fall Guys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, two games that couldn’t be more different from one another but are also guaranteed to keep you busy for quite a while. There’s no rush to download them since they’ll be available for the rest of the month, but they’re there now if you want them.

One of these games was actually made available earlier than the games typically are whenever free PlayStation Plus games are given away. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has been up for grabs for a while now and will be throughout the month. It’s only got the game’s campaign mode as the name suggests with no multiplayer component, but given how popular the campaign from that game was, that’s still not a bad deal.

“Relive the epic single-player Campaign from the 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered for a new generation in true high-definition,” a preview of the game read. “The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, and much more.”

That game’s probably pretty familiar to people by now since it first released in 2009, but the other of the two PlayStation Plus games for August is totally new. It’s called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and it’s all about surviving wild obstacle courses against a bunch of other players.

PS Plus members can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered today, with bouncy brawler Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout arriving next week. More on August’s free games: https://t.co/YMdv5fdG58 pic.twitter.com/fFZAgaKMaz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 29, 2020

“Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains!” a preview of Fall Guys explains. “Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!”

Fall Guys has already attracted quite the following since its launch. The party game took over the top spots on Twitch and Steam the same day it released as peopled flocked to it to play and watch others compete.

Both Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available from now until August 31st.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.