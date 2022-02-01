New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for February 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month’s free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. There are, as usual, some caveats to these PlayStation Plus freebies, however.

First and foremost, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is for the PlayStation 5 while EA Sports UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure are both for the PlayStation 4. This has been a relatively common occurrence for PlayStation Plus, allowing a split offering so that folks that only have a PlayStation 4 will get something out of it. Sometimes both a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 version of a title will be on offer, but not always.

Beyond that, PlayStation Plus free games are only “free” to subscribers of the service. And even then, these video games are only available to be claimed for a limited time with all three aforementioned titles set to rotate out at the end of the month ahead of whatever it is PlayStation has in store for March. Also, should a player’s subscription to PlayStation Plus lapse, access to these claimed freebies will be revoked until the subscription is once again started back up.

As noted above, February 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. Of the three, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the only PlayStation 5 title. They are now available and will rotate out at the end of the month. At this point, there is no telling what March’s free PlayStation Plus video games might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

