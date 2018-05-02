PlayStation Plus Free Games for May Now Available

A new month is here which means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles come available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Now that May is here and the Justin Timeberlake memes have subsided, it’s time to take part in some of the amazing titles available this month. This month offers the highly recommended Beyond: Two Souls title that came from Quantic Dreams, the same studio behind the highly anticipated Detroit: Become Human game coming up exclusively for PS4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If mind-bending philosophy isn’t your speed, that’s alright! A few other titles are also available, including the always fun Rayman Legends. Here’s what the month of May has to offer!

PlayStation 4 Games

Beyond: Two Souls

“Dive into the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes, born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers. This singularly unique psychological action thriller developed by the same folks who are making Detroit: Become Human (releasing May 25), Beyond: Two Souls is sure to entertain and keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Rayman Legends

“Next, the classic Rayman Legends. Featuring four-player co-op and online challenge mode, jump in and save the Glad of Dreams. A platforming action game made for all ages, this is a great addition to any library.”

Though Rayman is always a good choice, we would be amiss if we didn’t recommend the thrilling and twisted tale of Beyond: Two Souls. But it’s not just these two, there are a few PlayStation 3 titles as well.

PlayStation 3 Games

Risen 3: Titan Lords

“The world has been abandoned by its gods and is scarred from the rampage of the Titans. Humanity is struggling to regain strength and rally its forces. You, however, have more pressing concerns: your own life has been shattered and you must set off to reclaim what is lost amidst the darkness that is spreading throughout the world.

“Step into a classic hand-crafted role-playing world – full of rugged charm, colorful characters and demonic dangers. From quaint medieval-style towns to delving deep into the dank dark of mines, to the supernatural shadow world, there is a wealth of possibilities waiting to be explored.”

Eat Them!

“Take on the role of disgraced government scientist, Dr. Wilder and create an array of giant monsters to wreak havoc on the comic-inspired, cel-shaded city streets. Eat people for power and destroy everything in your path using heavy-hitting melee weapons, mortars, powerful long-range lasers and more!”

Now onto the Vita!

PlayStation Vita

King Oddball

“End the world with boulders! The King swings a boulder back and forth with his tongue and you get to release it by pressing a button. Time the release accurately and crush as many targets as possible with each boulder. Simple but addictive! Extra boulders are awarded for crushing three or more targets with a single throw. Master the game by anticipating how boulders roll, bounce, and launch from explosions. Take advantage of collapsing structures too! Conquer the world in more than 120 fun and increasingly challenging levels!”

Furmins

“Lead the Furmins through over 100 ingeniously designed and visually stunning levels. Furmins provides hours of brain-twisting fun for fans of physics-based puzzle games. Guide all the Furmins to the basket (level exit) by re-arranging a variety of items and using bumpers with well-timed precision. Wisely place items to create pathways and physical chain reactions which help the Furmins reach their goal while earning Star points to unlock new Levels.”