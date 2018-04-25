PlayStation Plus Free Games for May Revealed

Your PlayStation Plus free games for May have been revealed, and next month, Sony has decided to spotlight one of the console’s most intense narrative-driven adventures in anticipation of the launch of Detroit: Become Human. PS4 players can look forward to Quantic Dreams’ other flagship title, Beyond: Two Souls.

Of course, that’s not the only game you guys can look forward to! There are a couple of PS4 games on offer next month, as well as a handful of PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games. You guys better enjoy it while it lasts, because Sony has revealed that PS3 and Vita games won’t be offered in the future.

We’ll kick things off by introducing your free PS4 games below, and then we’ll move on to the PlayStation 3 and Vita games. Keep scrolling to see them all!

PlayStation 4 Games

Beyond: Two Souls

“Dive into the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes, born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers. This singularly unique psychological action thriller developed by the same folks who are making Detroit: Become Human (releasing May 25), Beyond: Two Souls is sure to entertain and keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Rayman Legends

“Next, the classic Rayman Legends. Featuring four-player co-op and online challenge mode, jump in and save the Glad of Dreams. A platforming action game made for all ages, this is a great addition to any library.”

Beyond: Two Souls is an intense experience, by Rayman should provide an incredible platforming experience for anyone who hasn’t already picked it up. Seriously, this is a modern classic! Let’s take a look at our PS3 games.

PlayStation 3 Games

Risen 3: Titan Lords

“The world has been abandoned by its gods and is scarred from the rampage of the Titans. Humanity is struggling to regain strength and rally its forces. You, however, have more pressing concerns: your own life has been shattered and you must set off to reclaim what is lost amidst the darkness that is spreading throughout the world.

“Step into a classic hand-crafted role-playing world – full of rugged charm, colorful characters and demonic dangers. From quaint medieval-style towns to delving deep into the dank dark of mines, to the supernatural shadow world, there is a wealth of possibilities waiting to be explored.”

Eat Them!

“Take on the role of disgraced government scientist, Dr. Wilder and create an array of giant monsters to wreak havoc on the comic-inspired, cel-shaded city streets. Eat people for power and destroy everything in your path using heavy-hitting melee weapons, mortars, powerful long-range lasers and more!”

PlayStation Vita Games

King Oddball

“End the world with boulders! The King swings a boulder back and forth with his tongue and you get to release it by pressing a button. Time the release accurately and crush as many targets as possible with each boulder. Simple but addictive! Extra boulders are awarded for crushing three or more targets with a single throw. Master the game by anticipating how boulders roll, bounce, and launch from explosions. Take advantage of collapsing structures too! Conquer the world in more than 120 fun and increasingly challenging levels!”

Furmins

“Lead the Furmins through over 100 ingeniously designed and visually stunning levels. Furmins provides hours of brain-twisting fun for fans of physics-based puzzle games. Guide all the Furmins to the basket (level exit) by re-arranging a variety of items and using bumpers with well-timed precision. Wisely place items to create pathways and physical chain reactions which help the Furmins reach their goal while earning Star points to unlock new Levels.”

