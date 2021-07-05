PlayStation Plus: Last Call to Pick Up June 2021's Free Games

✖

The calendar might already have turned over to July, but PlayStation Plus still hasn't shifted to offering up this month's new free games for subscribers just yet. Instead, those new titles joining the service will be added tomorrow on July 6. As such, today marks the final day that you can look to pick up the free PS Plus games for the month of June 2021 if you haven't done so already.

In case you needed a refresher on what is even available on PlayStation Plus right this moment, the games you can look to snag right this moment include Star Wars: Squadrons, Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. While all three titles are available to download for those on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 owners can only look to snag Virtua Fighter and Star Wars: Squadrons for themselves. Operation: Tango is only available to pick up exclusively for PS5 owners, which has become a pretty standard trend with this service.

There is one pretty big caveat with this last call for PS Plus in June as not all three games will be disappearing from the service beginning tomorrow. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is actually going to be available to snag for a bit longer and won't be vanishing from PS Plus until August 2. So if you find yourself just being lazy and don't want to pick up the game right now, you'll still have more time to do so.

As for when July 2021's games will go live for PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's hard to know for certain. Typically, the transition tends to take place around midday for those in the United States, which means you can look to start picking A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds at that time. Conversely, if you keep following our coverage here at ComicBook.com, we'll be sure to let you know once July's titles become free to download on the PlayStation Store.

So with June finally coming to a close, how did you feel about this month's rotation on PS Plus? And do you happen to think that July's games are better?