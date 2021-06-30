PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2021 Revealed

✖

PlayStation has officially revealed the upcoming PlayStation Plus free video games for July 2021 as A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Notably, A Plague Tale: Innocence is the new PlayStation 5 version of the title while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are both the PlayStation 4 version of those video games. It seems like the early leak of A Plague Tale: Innocence being included in July 2021's free PlayStation Plus games lineup turned out to be accurate. The new titles are set to rotate in on July 6th and will be available through August 2nd.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, as a reminder, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available as a free PlayStation Plus video game through August 2nd. Beyond that, all the typical caveats for PlayStation Plus free video games apply with the new July 2021 titles. As usual, to claim the new free video games, folks will need to be subscribers or subscribe to the service. In general, a large number of PlayStation console owners will likely already be subscribers given that multiplayer is packaged together with the subscription service.

As noted above, July 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, are set to be available beginning July 5th. Our predictions for July turned out to be partially right, but mostly wrong. June 2021's PlayStation Plus offerings Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons will be available through July 5th while Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available through August 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

