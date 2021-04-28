PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over May 2021's Free Games
May 2021's free PlayStation Plus games were revealed this morning by Sony. For the month of May, Sony is adding to Oddworld: Soulstorm with two PS4 games and one PS5 game, which means starting on May 4, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will have a grand total of four games to download, but according to some subscribers, none of these games are worth downloading.
In 2021, PlayStation Plus has been knocking it out of the park with each month's offering. Between games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Control, PlayStation Plus subscribers have had zero reasons to complain for months. However, May's lineup doesn't quite live up to the standard set in 2021, and thus Sony is hearing it from some fans.
While each of the three games have experienced commercial success, collectively their Metacritic score, which averages out in the 70s, isn't that impressive. Wreckfest performed well critically and commercially, but as you may remember Battlefield V was quite divisive. Meanwhile, Stranded Deep is quite popular on PC, but its console port has some issues, or at least it did at launch.
While many PlayStation Plus subscribers are happy with the lineup, many others are less impressed. In the comments section to the tweet announcing the lineup, PlayStation fans are more or less split right down the middle.
Disappointing Lineup
Wreckfest and stranded deep. Both of which are already available on ps now and have been more months.
What a disappointing lineup 🙄— MattPolo 🕹 (@MattPolo2493) April 28, 2021
The Streak Is Over
First "meh" month in a long time tbh. I guess it was gonna happen eventually!— Octorious (@OctoriousYT) April 28, 2021
Where Is MLB The Show 21?
wow i feel so disappointed again, i am sure people are pleased about this line up but fuck. also love how you continue to ignore the fact that microsoft is placing one of your games (a sports game of course) in game pass, thought you would put it here but no— thirty something and still emo (@Angerbanjo) April 28, 2021
The Rumors Were Better
Went from rumors of godfall and disco elysium to whatever the hell wreckfest and stranded deep are. Bummer.— Ryan (@GoBlue2021) April 28, 2021
Better Than Games With Gold
Meanwhile on Xbox 🤡⁉️🤢😂⁉️🤡🤢🤡🤢🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/pFTHAm0OHd— Nhakos (@Nhakos) April 28, 2021
Wreckfest Big W
Wreckfest. Yoooo.. Big Win. pic.twitter.com/EH6w4HJzvw— Geralt™ 🇪🇺 (@GeraltRuth) April 28, 2021
Decent Games
You know what this actually isnt that bad. Decent games this month. Battlefield is for sure about to have a huge playerbase boost— thenothingexpert (@thenothing__) April 28, 2021
Right in Time for Battlefield 6 Hype
This is an amazing way to build up the hype for the next Battlefield game— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 28, 2021
Don't Listen to the Complainers
Of course people are moaning why did I expect less ... I think this is great!! Wreckfest is fun, battlefield V is pretty good and stranded deep is a good experience. People just love to moan.— Brandon 'Egnite' Botha (@EgniteBot) April 28, 2021