PlayStation Plus Members Getting Invites To a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Early Screening

The PlayStation Plus program serves a number of benefits to its members. You get free games every month, online access to a variety of hit titles, and a lot more. And if the sale price it's going for right now wasn't alluring enough, there apparently seems to be another benefit going around -- free movie tickets to one of this holiday season's hottest shows.

A tweet from a Twitter user by the name of OtakuDeNoche suggests that Sony is sending out screening offerings to various PlayStation Plus members for a forthcoming screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the forthcoming animated movie from Sony. The screening looks to be taking place on December 1 around 5 PM, with a website and a code to unlock two free tickets for the screening.

You can see the tweet below. But don't bother entering the code included in it, as it's just a "jab"...

@Wario64 Soyny is handing out free movie tickets to select PS Plus members! And no that's not a code, just a jab 😛 pic.twitter.com/ROfqO81a9J — 2D-Kun (@OtakuDeNoche) November 21, 2018

Sony hasn't said a word about such a promotion, but is likely making it a surprise to a select few of you on the PlayStation Plus program. It makes sense, considering that Marvel's Spider-Man is such a big hit on the PlayStation 4 front. And who knows, we might see some promotional skins from the movie make it into the game.

We'll let you know once Sony confirms the promotion. But, for now, if you end up getting the offer, we highly suggest jumping on it. Being able to see this animated adventure two weeks early -- and for free, no less -- is no doubt a real treat.

You can check out the latest trailer for Into the Spider-Verse above, if you need to get in the mood for what it has to offer. It features a pretty solid cast, including Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage and Hailee Steinfeld, and its animation appears to be off the charts when it comes to bringing the various Spidey worlds to life.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens on December 14. And you can check out Marvel's Spider-Man now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. It's on sale for Black Friday as well!