Free PlayStation Plus Game Hailed as “Masterpiece” by Subscribers

A free PlayStation Plus game is being hailed as a “masterpiece” by some subscribers on PS5. The game in question was released back in 2023 by developer Don’t Nod, which self-published the title. Normally, to play the game on PS5, PlayStation fans need to fork over $24.99 to the PlayStation Store, but last year it was made free for all PS Plus subscribers across all tiers, and it appears some are now getting around to checking it out.

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Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, specifically, subscribers have heaped substantial praise on Don’t Nod’s puzzle platformer climbing game, Jusant. On the PlayStation Store, Jusant has nearly 9,000 user reviews to date, with a 4.29 out of 5-star rating, which is an 86 on a 100-point scale. This is to say, the game is rated by PS5 users, but some PS Plus subscribers are claiming this very solid score is still an underrating of the title. Because according to some PS Plus subscribers, the game is a “masterpiece.”

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“Absolutely Superb”

“Jusant is a masterpiece,” reads the title of the post in question. “Just get through the first 30 mins, which makes you rage a bit.”

Of course, the opinion of one single PS Plus subscriber is not particularly noteworthy, but the popularity of the post, as well as some of the comments, echoes its sentiment.

“It is 100% a masterpiece,” reads one of the comments. “It took me only 5 hours, but I honestly think about Jusant once a week and how peaceful it was to play it.”

Another comment adds, “I couldn’t agree more. I got this as one of the free monthly Essential titles, and once I started playing it, I literally couldn’t put it down. I ended up getting the platinum for it; it’s absolutely superb.”

Of course, not every comment agrees with these takes, with some pointing out the one common complaint of the game, its climbing mechanics, which can be obtuse to learn, and, as the original post notes, can make the start of the game a little challenging to power through. That said, it’s certainly worth powering through because what’s on the other side is a beautiful, chill experience.

Those who claimed Jusant for free via PS Plus last year but haven’t played it yet should expect a runtime of about 4 to 6 hours, or 8 hours if you are a completionist. On top of this, the game has a pretty straightforward Platinum Trophy as well.

While Jusant has been made free with PS Plus Monthly Games, it is not currently free with PS Plus Extra and Premium, so if you missed the boat last year, you will unfortunately need to continue to wait for a second chance.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.