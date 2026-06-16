PlayStation Plus Subscribers Will Lose 12 Games in July 2026

PlayStation has announced that it will be removing 12 games from PlayStation Plus next month in July 2026. With the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog beginning to go live today, PlayStation has provided subscribers with a warning of the titles that will be taken off the service in roughly one month. And while this coming slate of departures doesn’t contain many heavy-hitters, the group of outgoing games is a bit greater in number than normal.

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As of today, PlayStation has updated the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PS5 consoles with a group of a dozen games that will be exiting the service next month. Typically, these losses only impact around six to eight games on a monthly basis, so to see this tally climb 12 is a bit surprising.

Here’s every game being removed from PlayStation Plus in July 2026:

Risk of Rain 2 (PS5, PS4)

Tropico 6 (PS5, PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4)

Roki (PS5, PS4)

Source of Madness (PS5, PS4)

Cursed to Golf (PS5, PS4)

Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

Get Even (PS4)

Bomber Crew (PS4)

Space Crew (PS4)

Infinite MiniGolf (PS4)

As mentioned, there aren’t many major PlayStation games that are being cycled off of PS Plus in July. While Risk of Rain 2 and Tropico 6 definitely have sizable audiences, many of the other games that are exiting are pretty niche, to say the least. Because of this, most PS Plus subscribers shouldn’t feel the need to rush to play any of these titles before they vanish from the Game Catalog. Still, if you want to do so, you’ll have until July 14th to play these games before they’re gone.

When it comes to the new arrivals on the PS Plus Game Catalog for July 2026, PlayStation hasn’t yet unveiled what these will be. That announcement won’t come about until July itself rolls around after the monthly free games for PS Plus go live. Whenever these games do drop in July, however, they shouldn’t all become available at a single time. PlayStation made a surprising change to PS Plus this month that has resulted in new additions to the Game Catalog rolling out over multiple days/weeks rather than at a single time. This move has been met with pushback from some subscribers, however, so it’s hard to know if PlayStation will commit to this overhaul for good.

Whenever we do get more insight into the next wave of games that PlayStation will be adding to PS Plus throughout July 2026, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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